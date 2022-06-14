Eureka Digital – Global Digital Marketing Agency of the Year in Health & Wellness
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eureka Digital has been recently recognized as the global digital marketing agency in health awareness sectors for the year 2021/2022 by Prestige Awards which is UK-based organization committed to identifying market leaders, innovators and enterprising start-ups through in-depth research, word of mouth and first-hand experience. Prestige Awards nominations champion the best in their respective fields, representing the pinnacle of business achievements.
With each destination having been carefully selected, Prestige readers are invited to nominate businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months. All shortlisted companies put forward in the Prestige Awards are asked to support their nomination with evidence of their work, positive feedback from their clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition as well as highlighting the most outstanding parts of their businesses.
The judging panel based their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas. All winners are featured in a celebratory awards magazine, published both digitally and in print, which is circulated to Prestige subscribers.
A glimpse of light
"Laying a foundation for success has never been an easy job. We must exert much effort not only on being customer-centric and solving problems but also on providing consistent quality in all aspects so that our customers will buy the promise." - Ahmed Samy, CEO and Director of Business Development at Eureka Digital
“Seven years ago, digital marketing was flourishing, and social media was on fire. During that time, there has always been a lack of proper health education. Except for some trusted entities and organizations, most of the content we found online was merely myths, rumors, untested home formulations, individual experiences shared on forums and social media by untrusted people, and so on.”
About the agency
Eureka Digital is a digital marketing agency founded in 2015, for pharma specialized in helping healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. Especially that a notable gap began to emerge in the health sector. Consequently, Eureka Digital was founded to provide real value and harness the power of digital marketing to help health and wellness brands grow and deliver the right piece of information to the right consumers, patients, and caregivers.
Eureka Digital takes on a customer health-centric culture - now works with leading multinational pharmaceutical brands such as Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Ego pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abbott, and Merck - and declines to work with brands that are inconsistent with its own principles.
How they got the ball rolling
It all started by building a powerful team of physicians and pharmacists who are all enthusiastic about digital marketing, aware of tech solutions, and highly competent in communicating with the public.
The team The team members have inspiring stories of a career shift, some are gynecologists while others are pediatricians, and Eureka Digital also has dentists and many pharmacists on board! Although they do not practice medicine in clinics and hospitals, they could help hundreds of thousands of people in the Middle East by providing accurate information and delivering simple messages.
Stepping up
Eureka Digital now works with leading multinational pharmaceutical brands such as Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Ego pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abbott, and Merck. As part of its efforts to support existing and prospective clients, the Agency has customized digital marketing sessions and workshops with real case studies to help them know more about the updates and evolving techniques that we use to promote over-the-counter products or educate patients, caregivers, or healthcare professionals.
