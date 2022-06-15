Engraved Promise Couple Chain Necklaces by Gullei.com
Sheridan, WY, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gullei.com is a #1 store specializing in customized gifts for couples and friends, have announced the launch of new and trending necklaces for lovers that are made of anti-allergic sterling silver, titanium steel, ceramic, wooden and tungsten. All the necklaces are trending styles that includes popular sun and moon, deeper than ocean and higher than mountains love, connecting half hearts, her king his queen, 2 piece jigsaw puzzle, demon angel and many more.
When contacted, a representative of the company said, "We are pleased to provide the waterproof, best quality yet affordable, personalized couple jewelry gifts that are safe for sensitive skin. Now, our customers are able to make the necklaces even more special by getting the pendants customized with names, love quotes and dates in any language." He further added, "Our aim is to provide quality personalized jewelry in the price range that suits everyone's budget."
New collection of personalized couple necklaces for him and her can be seen at this link: https://www.gullei.com/couples-gift-ideas/matching-couple-necklaces.html
Felicia Wang
+1-917-267-7763
www.gullei.com
