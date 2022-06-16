A-Team Group Names Winners of 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA
London, United Kingdom, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the 2022 winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards USA today. These annual awards recognise excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the US trading environment.
This year’s awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Nikhil Singhvi, Managing Director, Head of Core Trading Technology, at Credit Suisse.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2022 TTI Awards USA. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”
In addition to the Editor’s Recognition Award, the 2022 TTI Awards USA included 36 solutions and services categories ranging from Best Managed Services Solution for Trading to Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System, Best High Performance Network Services, Best Trading Analytics Platform, and more.
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA visit https://bit.ly/TTIUSAAwards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA winners
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy
Adaptive Financial Consulting
Best Overall Market Data Provider
Bloomberg LP
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data
BMLL
Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets
Charles River Development
Best Smart Order Routing System
Clearpool
Best FIX Engine Provider
CoralBlocks
Best Trading Analytics Platform
Cosaic
Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives)
Dash Financial Technologies
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool
eflow
Best Buy-Side EMS
FlexTrade
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform
Instrumentix
Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications
IPC
Best Buy-Side OMS
LiquidityBook
Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution
One Tick
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System
Orolia
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Managed
Redline Trading Solutions – now part of Pico
Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets
smartTrade Technologies
Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment
Templum
Best High Performance Network Services
TNS
Best Sell-Side EMS
Trading Technologies International, Inc.
Best Market Data Inventory/Compliance Platform
VendEx Solutions
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy
West Highland Support Services
Best Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform
DataBricks
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Direct
Exegy Incorporated
Best Alternative Data Consolidator
FactSet
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler
Iress
Best Tick Data Management Platform
MayStreet
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed
Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Market Simulation Solution
Sterling TradingTech
This year’s awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Nikhil Singhvi, Managing Director, Head of Core Trading Technology, at Credit Suisse.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2022 TTI Awards USA. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”
In addition to the Editor’s Recognition Award, the 2022 TTI Awards USA included 36 solutions and services categories ranging from Best Managed Services Solution for Trading to Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System, Best High Performance Network Services, Best Trading Analytics Platform, and more.
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA visit https://bit.ly/TTIUSAAwards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA winners
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy
Adaptive Financial Consulting
Best Overall Market Data Provider
Bloomberg LP
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data
BMLL
Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets
Charles River Development
Best Smart Order Routing System
Clearpool
Best FIX Engine Provider
CoralBlocks
Best Trading Analytics Platform
Cosaic
Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives)
Dash Financial Technologies
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool
eflow
Best Buy-Side EMS
FlexTrade
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform
Instrumentix
Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications
IPC
Best Buy-Side OMS
LiquidityBook
Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution
One Tick
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System
Orolia
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Managed
Redline Trading Solutions – now part of Pico
Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets
smartTrade Technologies
Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment
Templum
Best High Performance Network Services
TNS
Best Sell-Side EMS
Trading Technologies International, Inc.
Best Market Data Inventory/Compliance Platform
VendEx Solutions
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy
West Highland Support Services
Best Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform
DataBricks
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Direct
Exegy Incorporated
Best Alternative Data Consolidator
FactSet
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler
Iress
Best Tick Data Management Platform
MayStreet
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed
Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Market Simulation Solution
Sterling TradingTech
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories