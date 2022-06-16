Press Releases>Finance>Banking & Financial Services>A-Team Group>

A-Team Group Names Winners of 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA

London, United Kingdom, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the 2022 winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards USA today. These annual awards recognise excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the US trading environment.

This year’s awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Nikhil Singhvi, Managing Director, Head of Core Trading Technology, at Credit Suisse.

Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2022 TTI Awards USA. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”

In addition to the Editor’s Recognition Award, the 2022 TTI Awards USA included 36 solutions and services categories ranging from Best Managed Services Solution for Trading to Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System, Best High Performance Network Services, Best Trading Analytics Platform, and more.

A complete list of winners can be found below.

For more information on the A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA visit https://bit.ly/TTIUSAAwards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com

A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA winners

Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy
Adaptive Financial Consulting

Best Overall Market Data Provider
Bloomberg LP

Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data
BMLL

Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets
Charles River Development

Best Smart Order Routing System
Clearpool

Best FIX Engine Provider
CoralBlocks

Best Trading Analytics Platform
Cosaic

Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives)
Dash Financial Technologies

Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool
eflow

Best Buy-Side EMS
FlexTrade

Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform
Instrumentix

Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications
IPC

Best Buy-Side OMS
LiquidityBook

Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution
One Tick

Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System
Orolia

Best Low Latency Data Feed - Managed
Redline Trading Solutions – now part of Pico

Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets
smartTrade Technologies

Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment
Templum

Best High Performance Network Services
TNS

Best Sell-Side EMS
Trading Technologies International, Inc.

Best Market Data Inventory/Compliance Platform
VendEx Solutions

Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy
West Highland Support Services

Best Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform
DataBricks

Best Low Latency Data Feed - Direct
Exegy Incorporated

Best Alternative Data Consolidator
FactSet

Best High Performance Data Feed Handler
Iress

Best Tick Data Management Platform
MayStreet

Best Consolidated Market Data Feed
Refinitiv, an LSEG business

Best Market Simulation Solution
Sterling TradingTech
