Abaya.pk is Launching a New Variety of Quality Turkish Hijabs Infused with Grace
Hijab is an essential style staple for a woman who observes modesty, and good quality and well-crafted hijab can totally elevate her whole look. Guided by the need of the time, Abaya.pk is launching their newest range of premium Turkish hijabs that ticks all the right boxes for the perfect pick for the season.
Karachi, Pakistan, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Abaya.pk is a modest clothing brand based in Pakistan, that offers a wide variety of Abayas, hijabs, Chadars, and Burkinis (modest swimwear) to their customers. The Dubai-style Abayas and detail-oriented designs are what distinguish them in the market. When it comes to buying a hijab, one needs to gauge specific metrics before making any decision. That includes choosing a fabric that keeps one protected from certain elements like sunlight, cold, and dust while also being light weighted and airy. Selecting the right colors and patterns can also make a huge difference. Choosing the right fabric generally takes extra effort, and it takes a lot of time to actually familiarize oneself with a comfortable and breathable fabric that doesn’t build up excess sweat in the hairline and soak up the heat.
In the age of fast fashion and sweatshops, the fabric is an important indicator of a country’s culture. Turkey takes pride in the quality of its fabric, and the heritage of ottoman weaving has been successfully passed on to the people for generations, which they preserve and reflect in their textile. Woven from the same Turkish fabric, Abaya.pk presents their spin on the season’s trend by introducing their Turkish hijabs that span across different categories with a variety of designs, colors, and prints to match the mood of each of their customers.
The various collections, namely summer tale lawn hijabs, potpourri hijabs, and Cairo hijabs, are all crafted in the softest and breathable Turkish lawn and printed with exquisite floral prints and intricate patterns that strike the perfect balance between playful elegance and comfort. Furthermore, the quality control of the product prevails at every step of their designing and manufacturing process to make sure they are not only handling a product but a whole experience for their customers.
Upholding their middle eastern roots, Abaya.pk possesses expertise in making premium Islamic clothing articles for women who practice modesty but appreciate creativity and elegance and want to see their unique sense of style brought to life in detail. When asked, the CEO of Abaya.pk, Sufiyan Nagaria stated, “We aim to replace quality with elegant modesty in your wardrobe by offering you the articles that surpass the test of time.” It was one of his biggest motivations to take such a big leap in the fashion industry when the market for modest fashion was still niche in Pakistan, and over time, Abaya.pk has now grown into one of the biggest modest fashion brands in South Asia.
Those who want to browse through their products to get a glimpse of their expertise can visit their website www. Abaya.pk
Contact
Abaya.pk
Safa Ghaffar
+92-321-2278111
https://abaya.pk
Safa Ghaffar
+92-321-2278111
https://abaya.pk
