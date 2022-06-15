Africa Leading Digital Transformation in Customer Experience (CX) as CEM Africa Gathers Leading Brands in August
Cape Town, South Africa, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- McDonald’s, Vodacom, Nedbank, Spar, Dischem and Superbalist are just some of the successful consumer brands that will participate in the upcoming CEM* Africa Summit, taking place from 23–24 August in Cape Town.
*CEM = Customer Experience Management
“It is no secret that the African market is leading the digital transformation in customer experience (CX), which has grown into a very specialised segment of consumer marketing,” says Shannon Mackrill, co-founder of the long-running CEM Africa Summit.
“Our 2022 programme is practical, pragmatic and pro-active,” Mackrill continues. “Bringing together the brightest minds and most capable CX operators, we boast a can-use-it-now agenda and specialist line-up spread out over two days. Attendees will walk away with a solid game plan to map out or refresh their companies’ customer experience strategies and activities.”
Bullet-proof CX systems
The CEM Africa Summit will host CX executives from top organisations on the continent to attend hyper-focused keynotes, educational workshops, panel discussions and live Q&As to assist them in creating bullet-proof customer experience systems for their enterprises. Speakers and moderators will represent leading businesses, best-in-class consultancies and dynamic brands that epitomise outstanding CX.
An in-person event, the 10th edition of the CEM Africa Summit 2022 takes place at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town. This year’s format is as follows:
- Day 1, 23 August: A full day of educational workshops delivered by industry specialists.
- Day 2, 24 August: A conference featuring keynotes and panel discussions by leaders and experts in CX.
Expert speaker line-up
The following exciting line-up of confirmed expert speakers and solution providers so far include:
- Qaalfa Dibeehi (Dean of Customer Experience Leadership, Majid Al Futtaim, UAE)
- Julia Ahlfeldt (Customer experience professional, RSA)
- Charlie Stewart (Co-founder and Chief Executive, Rogerwilco, RSA)
- Janine George (CPTO, Carrol Boyes, RSA)
- Kamohelo Potloane (CX Officer, Rand Water, RSA)
- Moses Duma (Head Group Customer Experience Strategy and Governance, Old Mutual Group, RSA)
- Wendy Houlson (Group CX Service Manager, Spar Group, RSA)
- Brigitte De Gama (CHRO, McDonald’s, RSA)
- Anton de Wet (CCXP) (Chief Client Officer, Nedbank, RSA)
- Errol Van Graan, (Chief CX Officer, Vodacom, RSA)
- Brenda Zuma (Customer Service and Operations Manager, Superbalist, RSA)
- Lynne Blignaut (Group Loyalty and Customer rewards, Dischem, RSA)
CX myths, data and customer expectations
Some of the topics that will be discussed in depth at the CEM Africa Summit in August include:
- Myths of customer experience:
This keynote session will address some common myths of CX transformation and provide a provocative course-corrected perspective.
- Customer journey management:
From designing, measuring, managing and implementing fixes and improvements to closing the feedback loops.
- Data-driven marketing for better customer experience:
Undoubtedly, data-driven marketing is the future. A single bad experience is enough to deter visitors from becoming customers.
The panel discussions will unpack the leading role that the African continent is playing in the digital transformation in CX, mapping the customer journey and exploring the delivery experience, how to keep up with the constantly evolving expectations of customers, and unlocking valuable customer loyalty in competitive industries.
Leading industry support
CEM Africa can once again count on specialised industry support for this year’s edition. NICE systems is the lead sponsor, Avaya and Novamind AG are diamond sponsors, while Diamond, Freshworks and Zoho boast platinum and Rogerwilco and Insider silver partnership status.
The media partners for the event are Bizcommunity, Hypertext and Blankpage.
How to join them?
The organisers of CEM Africa are offering a special early bird price for registrations before 30 June. The full programme can be accessed on the event website.
About CEM Africa
CEM Africa is the largest CX event on the continent and is organised by Kinetic Events, which is a partner of The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa).
Dates and location:
Dates: 23–24 August 2022
Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town
*CEM = Customer Experience Management
“It is no secret that the African market is leading the digital transformation in customer experience (CX), which has grown into a very specialised segment of consumer marketing,” says Shannon Mackrill, co-founder of the long-running CEM Africa Summit.
“Our 2022 programme is practical, pragmatic and pro-active,” Mackrill continues. “Bringing together the brightest minds and most capable CX operators, we boast a can-use-it-now agenda and specialist line-up spread out over two days. Attendees will walk away with a solid game plan to map out or refresh their companies’ customer experience strategies and activities.”
Bullet-proof CX systems
The CEM Africa Summit will host CX executives from top organisations on the continent to attend hyper-focused keynotes, educational workshops, panel discussions and live Q&As to assist them in creating bullet-proof customer experience systems for their enterprises. Speakers and moderators will represent leading businesses, best-in-class consultancies and dynamic brands that epitomise outstanding CX.
An in-person event, the 10th edition of the CEM Africa Summit 2022 takes place at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town. This year’s format is as follows:
- Day 1, 23 August: A full day of educational workshops delivered by industry specialists.
- Day 2, 24 August: A conference featuring keynotes and panel discussions by leaders and experts in CX.
Expert speaker line-up
The following exciting line-up of confirmed expert speakers and solution providers so far include:
- Qaalfa Dibeehi (Dean of Customer Experience Leadership, Majid Al Futtaim, UAE)
- Julia Ahlfeldt (Customer experience professional, RSA)
- Charlie Stewart (Co-founder and Chief Executive, Rogerwilco, RSA)
- Janine George (CPTO, Carrol Boyes, RSA)
- Kamohelo Potloane (CX Officer, Rand Water, RSA)
- Moses Duma (Head Group Customer Experience Strategy and Governance, Old Mutual Group, RSA)
- Wendy Houlson (Group CX Service Manager, Spar Group, RSA)
- Brigitte De Gama (CHRO, McDonald’s, RSA)
- Anton de Wet (CCXP) (Chief Client Officer, Nedbank, RSA)
- Errol Van Graan, (Chief CX Officer, Vodacom, RSA)
- Brenda Zuma (Customer Service and Operations Manager, Superbalist, RSA)
- Lynne Blignaut (Group Loyalty and Customer rewards, Dischem, RSA)
CX myths, data and customer expectations
Some of the topics that will be discussed in depth at the CEM Africa Summit in August include:
- Myths of customer experience:
This keynote session will address some common myths of CX transformation and provide a provocative course-corrected perspective.
- Customer journey management:
From designing, measuring, managing and implementing fixes and improvements to closing the feedback loops.
- Data-driven marketing for better customer experience:
Undoubtedly, data-driven marketing is the future. A single bad experience is enough to deter visitors from becoming customers.
The panel discussions will unpack the leading role that the African continent is playing in the digital transformation in CX, mapping the customer journey and exploring the delivery experience, how to keep up with the constantly evolving expectations of customers, and unlocking valuable customer loyalty in competitive industries.
Leading industry support
CEM Africa can once again count on specialised industry support for this year’s edition. NICE systems is the lead sponsor, Avaya and Novamind AG are diamond sponsors, while Diamond, Freshworks and Zoho boast platinum and Rogerwilco and Insider silver partnership status.
The media partners for the event are Bizcommunity, Hypertext and Blankpage.
How to join them?
The organisers of CEM Africa are offering a special early bird price for registrations before 30 June. The full programme can be accessed on the event website.
About CEM Africa
CEM Africa is the largest CX event on the continent and is organised by Kinetic Events, which is a partner of The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa).
Dates and location:
Dates: 23–24 August 2022
Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town
Contact
CEM AfricaContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.cemafricasummit.com
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.cemafricasummit.com
Categories