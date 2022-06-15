Loveforce International Gets Outrageous and Releases New Music by Alternative Rock Band Covid-19 and a U Turn by Billy Ray Charles
On Friday, June 17 Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 17, Loveforce international is going to get outrageous. The company is announcing that it will release a new Covid-19 song and "U Turn" by Billy Ray Charles. Loveforce International will also host a book give away in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles, is entitled “U Turn.” The song, co-written with John Chambers, is in the New Age R&B genre, with Soul-Pop overtones. The lyrical theme of the song is about how love can supersede money concerns. The lyrics are about a man who is in the middle of a business meeting when he sees the woman of his dreams and his brain circuitry is re-routed to leave the meeting and go after her.
Covid-19’s new Digital Music Single, is the first new single released on them since 2021. Entitled “Janine” it is in the Indie Hard Rock genre. The plot revolves around a band-member who meets a girl he wants to get together with after the show and all of the things he tells her to try and convince her to meet him. The lyrics also provide a subtext that gives the listener insight into the two main characters. The lead singer's voice reflects the frustration and urgency felt by the protagonist, a guy that desperately wants to hook up with a woman without it impacting his life.
The book being given away in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles is the e-book version of Outrageous Stories! 2 by author Mark Wilkins. The book consists of offbeat and fictitious humor, mostly disguised as news articles, and advertisements. Some of the articles include a man who talks to God, a historically infamous person’s face appearing in an unexpected place, and odd holiday traditions.
“This week’s offerings include a great R&B song, a solid Hard Rock song and a book of outrageous humor,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It’s just what the Doctor ordered for the cusp of summer,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, June 17 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles, is entitled “U Turn.” The song, co-written with John Chambers, is in the New Age R&B genre, with Soul-Pop overtones. The lyrical theme of the song is about how love can supersede money concerns. The lyrics are about a man who is in the middle of a business meeting when he sees the woman of his dreams and his brain circuitry is re-routed to leave the meeting and go after her.
Covid-19’s new Digital Music Single, is the first new single released on them since 2021. Entitled “Janine” it is in the Indie Hard Rock genre. The plot revolves around a band-member who meets a girl he wants to get together with after the show and all of the things he tells her to try and convince her to meet him. The lyrics also provide a subtext that gives the listener insight into the two main characters. The lead singer's voice reflects the frustration and urgency felt by the protagonist, a guy that desperately wants to hook up with a woman without it impacting his life.
The book being given away in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles is the e-book version of Outrageous Stories! 2 by author Mark Wilkins. The book consists of offbeat and fictitious humor, mostly disguised as news articles, and advertisements. Some of the articles include a man who talks to God, a historically infamous person’s face appearing in an unexpected place, and odd holiday traditions.
“This week’s offerings include a great R&B song, a solid Hard Rock song and a book of outrageous humor,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It’s just what the Doctor ordered for the cusp of summer,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, June 17 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories