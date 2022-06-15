World-Class Conductor Dmitry Polyakov Joins the Scottsdale Philharmonic
Scottsdale, AZ, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic announced that the world-class conductor Dmitry Polyakov has accepted the position to become its full-time Principal Conductor.
"We are so lucky and privileged he decided to choose Scottsdale to become his new home,” said Joy Partridge, President and Co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Maestro Polyakov is a world-class conductor, and with his gifted and extraordinary talent will be able to enhance the cultural environment of the City of Scottsdale and lead our orchestra to new horizons of artistic success. He is an artistic leader that we are excited to have for our future.
“During our spring concerts, Maestro Polyakov was our visiting guest conductor and the audience responded to his performance with tremendous enthusiasm and standing ovations,” Partridge continued. “It was an exciting moment for all of us who were there. We have never seen such a thrilling audience response. And we have never seen such a deep appreciation from our orchestra members who were excited to perform with him as their conductor.”
Maestro Polyakov is a representative of one of the world's greatest musical schools, the Moscow Conservatory, and has conducted many major symphonies across Europe and Russia. He won and participated in many important international and national competitions. Maestro Polyakov has a unique combination of professional skills and education: two master’s degree diplomas in operatic and symphonic conducting, composition and music teaching. He also has a Bachelor's degree in choral conducting and singing and has been the Music Director of several orchestras.
“We will always remember the February concert, when during the live-streaming Dmitry sent his heart from the stage to his wife and children who were still in Russia,” Partridge added. “That was a beautiful and unforgettable moment. On Feb. 24, I told him to bring his family here as soon as possible. After a long trip through many countries one day later, they arrived in America. The Maestro and his family were so happy to see one another and we were thrilled to see them together. Sometime later, Dmitry showed me the airline tickets and said ‘Thank you for that. I will save them forever,’” Partridge.
“My family and I are so pleased to be a part of the amazing Scottsdale cultural environment, and are looking forward to bringing great classical music to our community,” said Maestro Polyakov.
As a gifted personality, Maestro Polyakov has unique experience in building the success of arts organizations and is now actively involved in all processes of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. He will play an important role in artistic planning, marketing, outreach activities, youth programs, and fundraising.
“We want to thank our Mayor of Scottsdale, David Ortega, and our audience, sponsors, donors, and benefactors,” Partridge said. “We are so grateful to all of you. As a non-profit, the orchestra always welcomes volunteers and any generous support.
“We prepared many projects for the next season,” Partridge continued. “Follow us on our website and social networks. We wish everyone a happy summer, and are looking forward to seeing you at our concerts in the next season.”
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
