Enabling 5G and AIoT Seamlessly with Thin Mini-ITX Motherboard - Axiomtek's MANO321
Axiomtek's MANO321 Mini-ITX motherboard offers rich features, high computing power and graphics-rich performance. It is an excellent choice for IoT, industrial control applications and digital signage applications in smart retail and transportation.
City of Industry, CA, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce the launch of MANO321, a fanless, low-profile mini-ITX motherboard with 5G capability. It is designed for versatility and fast deployment with a broad range of IIoT applications in mind. This industrial motherboard offers rich features and great flexibility, including triple view display and 5G connectivity support.
The MANO321 is powered by the low power consumption Intel® Celeron® processor and is equipped with two 260-pin DDR4-3200/2666/2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32G of system memory. With a small form factor of 17 x 17 cm or 6.7 x 6.7 inches, this low-profile industrial motherboard is an excellent choice for use in space-constrained environments for various IoT applications. It is flexible with one SIM card slot and an M.2 Key B slot with USB 3.1 interface, which allows adding a 3042/3052 5G module to enable 5G connection. The MANO321 features triple-view capability with one HDMI 1.4b, one VGA, and one LVDS to support multiple screens. It supports Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0), hardware monitoring, watchdog timer for optimal security and is compatible with both Linux and Windows operating systems.
“Our MANO mini-ITX motherboards are widely deployed in industrial control applications and can be used for digital signage applications in smart retail and transportation. The fanless embedded SBC offers rich features, high computing power, slim-size form factor and graphics-rich performance. In terms of space, its low-profile design is an excellent choice for limited space and installation flexibility,” said Kenny Lin, the product manager of the Motherboard Division at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek’s MANO321 is now available for purchase. For more information or customization services, please visit our website https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
