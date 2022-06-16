Hinfo Digital Hotel Solution: Promote All Properties in Accommodation Group, EV Charging Stations, Local Tours plus much more.

• Hinfo is launching Version 3.3 of their contactless hotel technology solution, today. • This major update includes several improvements, including a dedicated section to promote all properties in an accommodation group. • Hinfo is continuing to address feedback from their member properties and are modifying their hotel compendium service to cater for their growing list of subscribers.