Hinfo Digital Hotel Solution: Promote All Properties in Accommodation Group, EV Charging Stations, Local Tours plus much more.
• Hinfo is launching Version 3.3 of their contactless hotel technology solution, today. • This major update includes several improvements, including a dedicated section to promote all properties in an accommodation group. • Hinfo is continuing to address feedback from their member properties and are modifying their hotel compendium service to cater for their growing list of subscribers.
Melbourne, Australia, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The new Our Properties screen is the big addition to the Hinfo service with today’s release, which is designed to highlight all the properties within each accommodation group.
This is important for small accommodation groups and holiday home groups to promote their properties within their guest compendiums, with the ability to update and add new properties for all guests at all properties easily.
Details for each property can be provided by either manually adding all details or providing a weblink to the list of all properties on each accommodation groups website.
“The new Our Properties section is designed to promote all properties with each accommodation providers group, both large and small.” Says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “Small accommodation groups have been asking us to include an option to promote the other properties in their group, to cater for guests who like to travel to different areas.”
With electric vehicles continuing the grow in adoption, the demand for on-site and off-site charging stations have never been greater, to further increase the viability of going electric.
Hinfo can now include details on the local EV Charging Stations available, particularly before the world reaches mass-adoption. This can include on-site at the hotel, at a local restaurant, local shopping centre or at a service station.
Amongst all these exciting additions, there have also been multiple small additions across their hotel technology solution including the following:
Dedicated Tours button for local places in Near Me.
New bell icon in Home tab for guests to view all incoming notifications for all the various features and services Hinfo has to offer.
Properties that have their own internal guest feedback system can now direct their guests to it from Hinfo, eliminating the need for 2 separate feedback systems.
This release also brings the discontinuation of support for iOS 11, Android 5.1 Lollipop and Android 6.0 Marshmallow for the Hinfo hotel app, due to very low usage with most guests using versions of iOS, iPadOS and Android that were released in the last few years.
To allow Hinfo to refocus their efforts on the mobile app and web-based platforms that are experiencing higher usage, they are announcing the end of support for their Mac app, also due to low usage.
Hinfo continues to lead the digital compendium upgrade for guest communication for all property types and sizes, via their mobile app and web-based solution.
To learn more about our Hinfo service and everything introduced today, please visit our Hinfo website.
