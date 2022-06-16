Jeff Tucker Passes the Torch for Chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee
After 17 years representing TIA as chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee, Jeff Tucker passes the torch to Alicia Bly.
Haddonfield, NJ, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) recently announced that after 17 years of representing TIA as chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee, Jeff Tucker is stepping down. The Association has named Alicia Bly, CTB, Vice President, Corporate Operations and Legal Affairs for Johanson Transportation the new chairwoman.
“It has been my passion and great honor to represent the TIA since 2005 as chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee. Through our committee's efforts, we created what is still the only trade association endorsed guideline for carrier selection. I am delighted that Alicia Bly of Johanson Transportation will succeed me as chair of this committee. Alicia has consistently been one of our committee's most informed and committed members. As we seek legislation to establish a standard for carrier selection, Alicia will be a strong, effective, and practical leader,” stated Mr. Tucker.
“No one will truly ever be able to fully replace Jeff as Chairman of this extremely important position within TIA. Jeff has been an integral part of the Association as the Chairman of this Committee and shepherding through 16 versions of TIA’s landmark framework. I am ready for the challenge and ready to take the reins on the important topic of carrier selection and the ever-changing landscape our members are faced with,” stated Ms. Bly.
The TIA Carrier Selection Framework Committee began with multiple surveys of TIA membership and since 2006 has continued its work reviewing and combining survey results with significant events in the industry to build the useful and current Framework we have today. As practices and regulations continue to change, the Framework will endeavor to adapt.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
Contact
Tucker Company WorldwideContact
DeAnna Swinton
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
