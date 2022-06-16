THINKWARE’s First Gimbal Camera SNAP-G is Now Available in Seven Countries
THINKWARE launches their first gimbal cam, the SNAP-G, in seven countries including the US. This announcement marks the company's latest product expansion after a record-breaking year of dash cam sales in both North America and Japan.
San Francisco, CA, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE’s first gimbal camera SNAP-G is now available in seven countries. This announcement marks the company's latest product expansion after a record-breaking year of dash cam sales in both North America and Japan.
THINKWARE is running a joint promotion in the Kores, US, Canada, Japan, Iran, Cambodia, and HongKong starting today, through July 10th. The promotion will include three gift items with a purchase of a SNAP-G; a mini tripod, backpack mount, and a small hard case.
SNAP-G diversifies THINKWARE’s product lineup while improving the user experience through innovative technology and design. The camera is lightweight (178 grams without battery) and is designed for one-handed use with a trigger button and joystick that naturally sticks to the index finger. In addition, SNAP-G gives beginners the ability to shoot expert-level videos with a three-axis gimbal system, allowing users to eliminate shaking. It also offers video techniques such as Slow Motion, Time Lapse, and Hyper Lapse. SNAP-G also offers panoramic mode, allowing users to shoot 180 degrees or 360 degrees.
Offering high-quality recording, AI-powered "Face ID Tracking," "Active Tracking", replaceable batteries, maximum viewing angle, and ergonomic design, the SNAP-G is feature-rich. Other features include:
● 4K 60 fps Video quality: The SNAP-G allows customers to implement 4K 60 frames of high-definition images, and automatically adjusts the exposure value and white balance around them, allowing them to always capture detailed and clear high-definition images in any setting, including low-light environments
● Wide-Angle Lens: With a 133.9 wide-angle to shoot surroundings, SNAP-G also allows for angle switching (wide-angle mode, a linear mode, and a narrow-angle mode) to capture images of various angles.
● Built-in WiFi & Live Streaming: Connect to your favorite social media apps with live streaming capabilities.
● Head Tracking & Face Identification: THINKWARE has strengthened its tracking function so that users can conveniently and accurately capture various angles in their videos. That includes AI tracking that recognizes the face and upper body, AI Tracking that recognizes faces quickly, Face ID Tracking that can recognize up to five registered faces.
● Replaceable Battery: Included is a 2000mAh rechargeable and replaceable battery, allowing users to film for up to 120 minutes without an external separate charge.
● 2-Inch LCD Touch Screen: Capture with accuracy with SNAP-G’s pioneering 2-inch LCD screen where users can immediately check the shooting process as well as the results.
“The SNAP-G is the next evolution of the THINKWARE brand of products, which are known for dependability, high-end quality and design, and some of the most advanced features on the market,” said a THINKWARE representative. “The SNAP-G is the next wave of THINKWARE products, putting our latest technology into the hands of creatives and adventurers interested in shooting the highest quality videos and films.”
For more information, check out the official SNAP-G website.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Joao Goncalves
+1-415-574-9492
www.thinkware.com
