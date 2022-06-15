Telephone Magic Now Offers Wholesale-Direct NEC Phones
Telephone Magic now provides NEC DT500 and DT900 Series telephones direct to businesses at wholesale prices. These latest version NEC office desk phones and remote worker IP terminals join all previous Series of SV8100/SV9100 telephones available wholesale-direct.
Niagara Falls, NY, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telephone Magic Inc. continues to facilitate smarter work environments and now offers the newest NEC desktop and IP telephones at wholesale-direct prices. The DT500 digital phone series, and DT900 IP phones, which are supported on the SV9100 phone system, can now be purchased wholesale.
NEC DT500 digital desktop telephones are designed to delivery maximum deployment flexibility. A wide range of choices allow for multiple desk phone combinations that fit any and all business niches or personalization requirements.
Similarly, NEC DT900 Series IP phones allow businesses to deploy staff as Remote Workers. Office personnel can work from home with the same NEC IP telephone they would use at their business office with full access to phone lines, intercom keys, and telephony features.
From a 6-button phone for common areas such as a lobby, lunchroom, or hallway, to a robust reception workstation with one-touch access to every extension in the building, Telephone Magic has your corporate office covered.
The latest edition digital desk phones from NEC (DT500 Series) include two telephones with large displays – the 12-button DTK-12D-1P set, and the 24-button DTK-24D-1P telephone. There is also a 6-button option, the DTK-6DE-1P phone, with applications in Hospitality, as a second guestroom phone or lobby phone; Education, as a classroom phone; Retail, as a point of sale phone; Healthcare, as a patient room phone; and General business, as an entry-level, digital phone.
Further desk phone customization is possible with NEC’s DCK-60-1P 60 Button DSS Console and 8LK-KP 8-Button Key Assembly – both of which are compatible with NEC DT500 telephones and NEC DT900 Series IP phones. You can add the 8-button 8LK-KP module to the right side of your 24 button DTK phone to increase the set capacity to 32 one-touch presence, intercom, or feature keys.
Similarly, you can add the 60-button DCK-60-1P DSS Console to your 24-button DTK telephone to turn it into a full-fledged reception extension. The one-touch keys can be utilized as your choice of either one-touch presence, intercom, or transfer keys (for both inside extensions and outside mobile phones), or as feature access buttons.
Until recently, these telephones were only available at retail dealer prices. Telephone Magic has now added these two series of phones (DT500, DT900) to the DT300, DT400, DT700, and DT800 Series of NEC phones available directly to business customers at wholesale prices.
Telephone Magic Inc. is the “One-Top Telecom Shop” for wholesale NEC business phones with over 33 years of experience serving its' international client base. You can contact Telephone Magic toll-free at 855-929-9199 for a quote of your exact phone requirements, including shipping right to your office location.
Telephone Magic Inc. is the “One-Top Telecom Shop” for wholesale NEC business phones with over 33 years of experience serving its' international client base. You can contact Telephone Magic toll-free at 855-929-9199 for a quote of your exact phone requirements, including shipping right to your office location.
Contact
Telephone Magic Inc.Contact
Jeff Jackson
905-356-9199
www.telephonemagic.com
