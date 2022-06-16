Single Mode, Fiber Optic Network Switch with Mirror Technology and Simultaneous Channel Control
The Model 6251 SC Duplex Single Mode Fiber Optic Switch allows simultaneous switching between the A, B, C, & D positions of each channel using four independent pushbuttons.
Cranston, RI, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The experienced team of innovative design engineers at Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, RI has just released their newest addition to their QuickSwitch® fiber optic line of network switches. The Model 6251 is a 4-channel, 4-position, fiber optic SC duplex switch. The product allows the user capability of simultaneously switching between the A, B, C, & D positions of each channel using four independent pushbuttons. Therefore, by pressing the A button, all four channels will switch to the A position, and so on. This product is great for digital operations of corporate, military, and government businesses, ie. information technology research/projects, sharing and transferring data across devices, and enabling communication between devices.
The Model 6251 features all twenty ports on the back panel, and the display on the front panel includes the four labeled pushbuttons and LED indicators. The dimension of this model is 19” W x 5.25” H x 13.08” D and is designed to fit a standard 19” rack. The unit is a high-quality sealed switch enclosed in an all metal, black chassis, full rack size, 3U switch.
Each fiber port is SC Duplex, single mode, 9/125 micron, and supports dual window wavelength 1300nm and 1550nm. All fiber signals are switched via break-before-make MEMS based mirror switch technology. The model is transparent to data speed and format. This switch improved network efficiency by allowing the sharing of peripherals without the need to plug and unplug cables.
The power supply unit that is included is an external 100VAC/240VAC, 50Hz/60Hz wall mount. The product has a wide range power option available that is ideal for international applications. The power module is a 100-240 VAC input, 12 VDC output, power supply with 2-pin phoenix connectors, and is available in place of the wall mount power supply.
For more information about this switch please click the following link to be brought to the listing for M6251 on our website, For information about other network switches, cables, and more from Electro Standards Laboratories please feel free to call or email in and we will connect you with someone from our sales engineering team. If you are interested in what ES Labs has to offer, please feel free to search out website. All ES Labs products are available for export. Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.
