Ingenio Technology is Excited to Launch Plug&Go: the Ultimate Multi-Tool for Outdoor Activities

Plug&Go just launched on Kickstarter which is a modular outdoor toolkit that uses one battery base to connect different tools to. Swap between the air pump, mosquito repeller, lantern mood light, and coffee grinder easily. Users don’t have to bring separate chargers and batteries for these devices. Plug&Go’s modular design allows users to use the core unit as the power supply for its tool set.