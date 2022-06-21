Ingenio Technology is Excited to Launch Plug&Go: the Ultimate Multi-Tool for Outdoor Activities
Plug&Go just launched on Kickstarter which is a modular outdoor toolkit that uses one battery base to connect different tools to. Swap between the air pump, mosquito repeller, lantern mood light, and coffee grinder easily. Users don’t have to bring separate chargers and batteries for these devices. Plug&Go’s modular design allows users to use the core unit as the power supply for its tool set.
Kowloon, Hong Kong S.A.R., June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ingenio Technology is proud to launch Plug&Go on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Plug&Go adopts a modular design which makes it super easy to swap between modules. With one simple twist, the module snaps into place and is secured.
Every now and then people want to get away from busy schedule, some may enjoy a casual fishing trip by the lake or spend a weekend camping with families. People usually realize that there are a lot stuff have to bring for the trip. The Plug&Go is an all-in-one tool that meets essential needs for outdoor activities, and the cost for 5-in-1 toolkit is only USD85.00. The kit includes an air pump, a mosquito repeller, a lantern mood light, a coffee grinder and a charger.
The powerful air pump offers strong air pressure to inflate floaties, air mattress and camping pillows in a breeze. It can also be used to blow air on tinder to start a fire easily. The mosquito repeller creates a 15 feet protective zone against mosquitoes and use standard-size repellent pads easily available on the market. The lantern is dimmable with multiple brightness level settings and switches between different colors with just a tap. In case of an emergency, turn on the lantern to activate a red emergency signal. The coffee grinder uses durable ceramic blades that yield more uniform-sized particles for a better cup of coffee.The core unit or the battery is a USB-rechargeable power source that can be used as an emergency power bank.
With a compact design in view, the Plug&Go set is much lighter in weight compared to other tools that perform similar tasks, making it more convenient to take along. With IP64 dust and water resistance built in, Plug&Go is protected from an unexpected shower or accidental water spill. To make Plug&Go more rugged and durable, high-quality ABS and Polycarbonate has been used on the casing to make it more shockproof. The textured finish also improves the grip even with wet hands. A hook is attached to the bottom of the core unit for hanging on a branch or backpack while walking in woods.
Ingenio is a team of passionate designers and engineers who aims to build meaningful products that create value and make a difference to people’s lives. To ensure that the product is user-friendly and is of good quality, we pay much attention to its details and conduct thorough testing. Our proven engineering capabilities have successfully delivered solutions to customers for decades.
