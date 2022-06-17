PriceEdge Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
Stockholm, Sweden, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PriceEdge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization and Management (PO&M) software, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information security management system (ISMS). The certification and extensive audit process were performed by Bureau Veritas and conform to international and UKAS requirements.
Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), 27001 is a comprehensive security management standard that specifies a set of best practices and controls.
The achieved ISO certification confirms PriceEdge’s ongoing commitment to the security, confidentiality, and high availability of its pricing services.
“We are extremely proud to announce our ISO certification. It underpins our longstanding commitment to meeting industry-leading privacy and security standards. This certification will provide additional assurance to our valued customers when evaluating the quality, breadth, and strength of our security practices,” said Frank Melander, CMO, and Head of Product.
An additional series of internal audits were also taken prior to the certification process, which as a result, highlights that, PriceEdge is able to demonstrate to customers and partners that its global operations are held to the highest possible standards in terms of data protection and system security.
About Price Edge
Established in 2014 in Sweden, Price Edge has developed the dream pricing software – a cloud-based price optimization & management software for enterprises, which gives them access to new pricing strategies and more flexibility than ever before. Price Edge’s vision is to become and stay the leading price optimization & management solution provider by offering a more flexible and easier to use product than all other options in the market.
PriceEdge™ is already working with many of the largest brands in the world and recently started to ramp up its global growth. They are a young, energetic team pursuing the vision of building a global SaaS company that will fundamentally change the way enterprises work with pricing in both B2B and B2C.
Contact
Radu Marin
+46 8 120 58 528
priceedge.eu
