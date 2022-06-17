Dr. James Fleckenstein: Radiologist Gives Back with Scholarship for Medical Students in the United States
Chicago Radiologist James Fleckenstein MD Presents His Scholarship Fund for Students Studying Medicine, Accepting Applications Now
Chicago, IL, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- If you are a student with a desire to become a future medical doctor, you can now apply for the Dr. James Fleckenstein scholarship for future doctors in the United States. The scholarship is awarding a single deserving student studying on the road to becoming a doctor, an education funding of $1000. Students who are enrolled in a university or college and those in high school who would wish to become future medical doctors can apply for the scholarship. The scholarship will only be awarded to a single student based on an essay competition. The creative essay that carries the day should be unique and not more than 1000 words. The essay should answer the question 'describe how you would use your medical degree to help the world solve an issue that is happening in the world today. Students have been given up to 15 November 2022 to submit their applications. All students who are interested in the scholarship should email their responses and essay to apply@drjamesfleckestenscholarship.com. Along with their essay writing, students are also required to send their full names, addresses, phone numbers, name of their high school, graduation date, email addresses, and the university they are currently enrolled in.
Dr. James Fleckenstein has been serving as a radiologist for many years and would now want to give back to the community. He also understands that higher education is very expensive, especially for students studying on the road to becoming medical doctors. No one knows the financial hurdles that students from humble backgrounds go through more than Dr. James Fleckenstein. That is the reason he is offering his scholarship to deserving students who would like to become future doctors. With his scholarship, he is hoping the winning scholars will not only become successful doctors but also be influenced positively. He is more than determined to teach the willing scholars tactics, skills, and lessons that will benefit the future.
Dr. James Fleckenstein is a former radiologist professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He also has many years of experience as a radiologist. He is licensed in four different states. He values education very much and understands that education is key for career preparation. He is rewarding a single deserving student with a scholarship to study on the road to becoming a future medical doctor. He is also hoping that his scholarship will raise awareness of the hardship that deserving students go through on the road to becoming doctors. If you are eligible for his scholarship, head to his website to apply.
