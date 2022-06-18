FATbit's Hyperlocal Marketplace Solution, Growcer Releases V2: Enhanced Features, Efficient Functionality and More Value
Mohali, India, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keeping in line with technological advancements, Growcer, a leading hyperlocal grocery delivery software developed by FATbit Technologies, is honored to launch its new release V2. In the latest release, Growcer has been polished with more refined functionalities and features more robust to deliver what it is committed to - an exceptional eGrocery experience to its clients.
What is New?
1. Delivery Management- For fast, scalable fulfillment, Growcer has been revamped where the admin and sellers get multiple provisions to manage deliveries on the platform. This gives them added control over the same.
2. Self-Pickup Management- Customers can conveniently choose to pick up the order themselves from the store using this functionality. This lets the sellers win additional revenue from the CPGs.
3. Order Adjustment/Order Modification- Growcer’s V2 release includes a comprehensive order management system that is equipped with the robust functionality to effectively and efficiently manage order adjustments and modifications from the buyer's side.
4. Single Item Cancellation- With Growcer’s V2, a seller will be able to manage the aspect of a buyer’s online experience as they are provided with the flexibility to cancel a single item from their order.
5. Auto-Completion of Orders - The marking of grocery order completion has been simplified as after a defined number of days when the order is delivered, it will automatically be marked as completed - a provision provided under admin settings.
Growcer V2 - Enhancements
1. Control to Configure Tax - The admin will be able to manage tax either on or before applying a discount to an item, due to the provision provided.
2. SEO Feature - The admin can now update the alt and title attributes of an image that can positively impact the ranking on search engines.
3. Special Characters Support - Certain special characters in various Global languages are now supported in the product’s title.
4. Enhanced Checkout Process - The user journey in Growcer V2 has been enhanced, to manage the vital aspects of the checkout process, thereby, leading to an increase in the grocery eCommerce marketplace’s cart conversion.
5. Order Enhancements - There are centralized digital order operations like cancellation, single item cancellation, display of all discounts, and more, with real-time inventory updates.
6. Improved Reports and Analytics - Multiple parameters have been added to access advanced reports and analytics to make real-time decisions.
Other Highlights
Performance and Security Updates- Growcer V2 supports PHP 7.4 version. It internally boosts performance from the core level.
Addition of New Categories- A few more categories like Frozen, Pharma, and Flowers have been added keeping in mind the diverse end-user demands.
About Growcer:
Growcer is a ready-made grocery eCommerce solution that is enriched with user-centric features. It is fully customizable and has a dedicated admin panel that provides complete control to manage every aspect of the online grocery platform. Mobile apps for both buyers and sellers (iOS and Android) are also offered by Growcer. Several niches and platforms like DoorDash, Gopuff, Good Eggs, and more can be built with its advanced functionalities.
What is New?
1. Delivery Management- For fast, scalable fulfillment, Growcer has been revamped where the admin and sellers get multiple provisions to manage deliveries on the platform. This gives them added control over the same.
2. Self-Pickup Management- Customers can conveniently choose to pick up the order themselves from the store using this functionality. This lets the sellers win additional revenue from the CPGs.
3. Order Adjustment/Order Modification- Growcer’s V2 release includes a comprehensive order management system that is equipped with the robust functionality to effectively and efficiently manage order adjustments and modifications from the buyer's side.
4. Single Item Cancellation- With Growcer’s V2, a seller will be able to manage the aspect of a buyer’s online experience as they are provided with the flexibility to cancel a single item from their order.
5. Auto-Completion of Orders - The marking of grocery order completion has been simplified as after a defined number of days when the order is delivered, it will automatically be marked as completed - a provision provided under admin settings.
Growcer V2 - Enhancements
1. Control to Configure Tax - The admin will be able to manage tax either on or before applying a discount to an item, due to the provision provided.
2. SEO Feature - The admin can now update the alt and title attributes of an image that can positively impact the ranking on search engines.
3. Special Characters Support - Certain special characters in various Global languages are now supported in the product’s title.
4. Enhanced Checkout Process - The user journey in Growcer V2 has been enhanced, to manage the vital aspects of the checkout process, thereby, leading to an increase in the grocery eCommerce marketplace’s cart conversion.
5. Order Enhancements - There are centralized digital order operations like cancellation, single item cancellation, display of all discounts, and more, with real-time inventory updates.
6. Improved Reports and Analytics - Multiple parameters have been added to access advanced reports and analytics to make real-time decisions.
Other Highlights
Performance and Security Updates- Growcer V2 supports PHP 7.4 version. It internally boosts performance from the core level.
Addition of New Categories- A few more categories like Frozen, Pharma, and Flowers have been added keeping in mind the diverse end-user demands.
About Growcer:
Growcer is a ready-made grocery eCommerce solution that is enriched with user-centric features. It is fully customizable and has a dedicated admin panel that provides complete control to manage every aspect of the online grocery platform. Mobile apps for both buyers and sellers (iOS and Android) are also offered by Growcer. Several niches and platforms like DoorDash, Gopuff, Good Eggs, and more can be built with its advanced functionalities.
Contact
FATbit TechnologiesContact
Purnima Chauhan
+91 85919 19191
https://www.yogrowcer.com/
Purnima Chauhan
+91 85919 19191
https://www.yogrowcer.com/
Categories