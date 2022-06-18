ESLabs Model 7170 RJ45 Online/Offline Switch with Touch Sensitive Display and 8-Hour Countdown Programmable Timer
This Cat5e Switch is supplied with a Touch Sensitive Display user faceplate in order to easily manage connection of any Ethernet RJ45 connected devices. The Touch Sensitive system allows users to set the connection time interval and view the status of whether the powered device is connected or disconnected to the service device. Its UL certified power module is good for domestic or international applications.
Cranston, RI, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The skilled design engineers at Electro Standards Laboratories have recently introduced their new PathWay® Model 7170 RJ45 Cat5e Online/Offline Switch with Touch Sensitive Display and 8 Hour Countdown Programmable Timer. This RJ45 Switch has a Touch Sensitive Display user faceplate in order to easily manage connection of any Ethernet RJ45 connected devices.
The Touch Sensitive Display Control allows the user to set the connection time interval and view the status of whether the powered device is connected or disconnected to the service device. This Display also permits the user to manually set a programmable timer for a connection time interval of up to 8 hours long. The programmable timer will display the time ticking down in hours, minutes, and seconds on the screen. In the Disconnected position, power and data from the source device, the A port, are physically disconnected from the COM port. The Default position of the switch is in the Disconnected (offline) position, while the Switch is in the Connected (online) position when the countdown timer is activated and counting down. Once the countdown timer is discontinued via front panel touchscreen, the unit switches back to OFFLINE position.
The Model 7170 possesses a UL certified 100VAC-240VAC, 50Hz-60Hz wall mount power module included with the unit supplies 12 VDC, 500 mA to the unit. It has a 2-prong, US, non-polarized plug so there is a wide range power option available in place of the standard power module. This feature means the product can also be used for international applications.
The Model 7170 switch electronics are neatly enclosed in a wall box with dimensions of 7.95” Wx2.87” H x7.24” D (48.3 x 4.4 x 21.0 cm) and weighs approximately 1.6 lbs (0.8 kg). Its configuration makes it easy to install in new or newly constructed walls.
Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.
The Touch Sensitive Display Control allows the user to set the connection time interval and view the status of whether the powered device is connected or disconnected to the service device. This Display also permits the user to manually set a programmable timer for a connection time interval of up to 8 hours long. The programmable timer will display the time ticking down in hours, minutes, and seconds on the screen. In the Disconnected position, power and data from the source device, the A port, are physically disconnected from the COM port. The Default position of the switch is in the Disconnected (offline) position, while the Switch is in the Connected (online) position when the countdown timer is activated and counting down. Once the countdown timer is discontinued via front panel touchscreen, the unit switches back to OFFLINE position.
The Model 7170 possesses a UL certified 100VAC-240VAC, 50Hz-60Hz wall mount power module included with the unit supplies 12 VDC, 500 mA to the unit. It has a 2-prong, US, non-polarized plug so there is a wide range power option available in place of the standard power module. This feature means the product can also be used for international applications.
The Model 7170 switch electronics are neatly enclosed in a wall box with dimensions of 7.95” Wx2.87” H x7.24” D (48.3 x 4.4 x 21.0 cm) and weighs approximately 1.6 lbs (0.8 kg). Its configuration makes it easy to install in new or newly constructed walls.
Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.
Contact
Electro Standards LaboratoriesContact
Gabriela Martin
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
Gabriela Martin
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
Categories