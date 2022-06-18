ESLabs Model 7170 RJ45 Online/Offline Switch with Touch Sensitive Display and 8-Hour Countdown Programmable Timer

This Cat5e Switch is supplied with a Touch Sensitive Display user faceplate in order to easily manage connection of any Ethernet RJ45 connected devices. The Touch Sensitive system allows users to set the connection time interval and view the status of whether the powered device is connected or disconnected to the service device. Its UL certified power module is good for domestic or international applications.