familiar…yet different Officially Launches Summer 2022 Collection
Beverly Hills, CA, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Appealing to both the athletic and leisure dispositions, familiar…yet different announced the launch of their Spring//Summer 2022 Collection of women’s affordably-luxe athleisure apparel today.
In the presentation of this new selection, the FYD brand continues to provide its customers with the fundamental elements of fit, comfort and design, yet with a slightly unorthodox aesthetic. SS22 showcases these elements as well-made leggings, sports bras, illustrative tees, tanks tops and sneakers. As always, the collection is fashioned at an affordable price point with most styles assembled from petite to plus from XS to 6XL.
The SS22 familiar…yet different collection has introduced an extension to its athleisure pants with the arrival of high-waisted leggings and shorts now all constructed with multiple, chicly placed pockets. Presented in a variety of the brand’s popular prints & sturdy solids, supportive sports bras partner well with their hue-matching counterparts. All new shades are tailored in a wrinkle-free and breathable fabric, that gives off a lightweight, second skin feel for the wearer.
The season returns with gender-neutral pieces in unisex cuts & sneakers also available in men’s sizes. Sweat-shorts, joggers & sporty sneakers have quickly become a shopper’s go-to essential for them and theirs. Obtainable in a variety of patterns & colors, these styles continue to appeal to both the male and female aesthetics. Constructed with an exceptionally light, breathable, yet plush fabric, the jogging trousers, shorts and sturdy soled athletic sneakers are perfect for an early morning workout or a cool evening at leisure.
The FYD line continues to be easily accessible, all at a consumer’s fingertips, as freedom of an informal online shopping experience is encouraged, and garments are sold as separates to be easily mixed & matched as one chooses. Fresh new shades will take shoppers from gym to glam as the colors of seasons past are out and 2022 welcoming in pretty pastels & chic chinoiseries. The Spring//Summer 2022 Collection is available to shop online at: www.familiaryetdifferent.com
About familiar…yet different
familiar...yet different is a Black Woman Owned online shopping destination featuring athleisure apparel & sneakers appealing to a niche audience of women petite to plus size XS to 6XL. Encompassing the multi-tasking, confident, sporty and the fashionable, FYD offers activewear appealing to both the athletic and leisure dispositions. Top selling items include illustrative tees, printed yoga pants & sports bras and unisex sweatsuits & sneakers. Quality, fit and comfort are essential, affordability is key. Made in the USA. For more information, visit online at familiaryetdifferent.com & via Socials, Instagram: @familiaryetdifferent & TikTok: @familiaryetdifferent
Angela Jones
424-274-1438
familiaryetdifferent.com
