LED Wall Studio Offers Cost-Effective Alternative to On-Location Shoots
RDM provides a cost-effective alternative to on-location shoots by reproducing realistic locations in-studio, delivering unparalleled control over the shooting environment.
Jacksonville, FL, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RDM, an acclaimed full-service commercial video production company, is creating a smarter way for brands to capture product footage for commercial spots. The Vault, RDM’s new studio in Jacksonville Florida, uses a custom-built, high resolution LED wall to avoid the challenges of shooting in small spaces and on green screen. The Vault offers 4,000 square feet of LED stagecraft technology and industry-leading gear to make all creative ideas possible.
“We’re always looking for faster, better, smarter ways to produce our client’s video projects and move the creative community forward,” said Creative Director and CEO, Greg Robbins. “The Vault studio, our go-to technology, and our experienced LED team are just some of the tools we use to provide our clients more control over their video and film projects. At RDM, we’re creating solutions to tell stories the way they need to be told.”
LED backgrounds offer a cost-effective alternative to the variables of on-location production by reproducing realistic locations in the studio. This gives productions unparalleled control over their shooting environment. This technology also opens the door for nearly limitless options without the time or expense of travel or construction of practical sets. LED backgrounds can be customized with still or moving images and even three-dimensional landscapes that can be adjusted to provide realistic lighting, shading, and reflections within the studio environment, allowing for total lighting control, no matter the time of day or the weather. The variety of backdrops that can be realistically achieved – including outdoor environments – means productions on limited timelines can completely avoid common issues and delays related to permitting and background noise.
As an alternative to traditional green screens, LED backgrounds offer aesthetic and technological benefits. Actors, directors, and camera operators can view the virtual location in real time and easily adjust while filming. The ability to adjust the brightness, color temperature, and gamma of an LED wall means you capture the desired look in-camera, streamlining the color correction process. By eliminating the need to correct green screen spills on reflecting surfaces and spending additional time on expensive compositing, video quality is enhanced and post-production time is reduced.
RDM has extensive experience executing LED video productions. Through The Vault, RDM seeks to provide access to the highest-quality, next-generation XR technology, open the boundaries of invention, and make even the most difficult or financially impossible ideas accessible. Coupling the studio’s capabilities with the team’s expertise in storytelling, production management, cinematography and technology, RDM is well equipped to explore new creative avenues for producing branded video content that engages viewers, encourages action, and connects brands with their target audience.
To learn more about virtual video productions using an LED wall, contact info@rdm.video or visit www.rdm.video
About RDM
RDM is an award-winning, full-service creative video production company based in NYC. Specializing in digital media, branded content, advertising, and product-driven videos, RDM creates content that engages viewers, motivates action, and establishes a connection between clients and their audience. Whether it’s live-action or animation, RDM provides talented artists and original creative concepts that result in high-quality, eye-catching and exhilarating video productions. With over 40 years of combined expertise, RDM has earned the trust of Mercedes Benz, Rubbermaid, Kia, Jaguar, Lamborghini, AT&T, NASA, BMW, Merck, and more.
