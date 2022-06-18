Histria Books to Participate at the American Library Association Conference and Book Exhibit
Las Vegas, NV, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming American Library Association Annual Meeting and Book Exhibit in Washington D.C. from June 23-28. The Conference and Exhibit will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Pl., NW, Washington, DC 20001.
Histria Books will be exhibiting as part of the collective stand organized by the Independent Publishers Caucus, booth 1825F. Books from all six Histria Books imprints will be on display during the exhibit: Addison & Highsmith Publishers (trade fiction), Gaudium Publishing (trade non-fiction), Prende Publishing (arts and entertainment, sports, poetry), Histria Kids (children and young adult titles), Vita Histria (humanities, academic), and the Center for Romanian Studies (academic). Staff will be on hand to interact with librarians and answer questions.
In addition, Histria Books has a robust schedule of meet-the-author book signing events, during which authors will sign and give away copies of our best titles to attendees. The schedule for author signings at our booth (1825F) is as follows:
Saturday, June 25, 11:00 am-12:00 pm – Randy O’Brien, Gettysburg by Morning (Addison & Highsmith)
Saturday, June 25, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm – A.K. Brackob, Why Political Democracy Must Go: The Origins of Socialism in the United States (Gaudium Publishing)
Saturday, June 25, 2:00 pm-3:00 pm – Joost Douma, Betrayal of a Republic: Memoirs of a Roman Matrona (Addison & Highsmith)
Sunday, June 26, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm – Dr. Ernest H. Latham, Jr., Targeted as a Spy: The Surveillance of an American Diplomat in Communist Romania (Vita Histria)
Sunday, June 26, 2:00 pm-3:00 pm – James Broderick, The Last Words of James Joyce (Addison & Highsmith)
Attendees are encouraged to come by the booth organized by the Independent Publishers Caucus and check out what Histria Books and the other great independent presses exhibiting there have to offer. Appointments with Histria Books representatives can be scheduled by contacting Dana at info@histriabooks.com.
Histria Books will be exhibiting as part of the collective stand organized by the Independent Publishers Caucus, booth 1825F. Books from all six Histria Books imprints will be on display during the exhibit: Addison & Highsmith Publishers (trade fiction), Gaudium Publishing (trade non-fiction), Prende Publishing (arts and entertainment, sports, poetry), Histria Kids (children and young adult titles), Vita Histria (humanities, academic), and the Center for Romanian Studies (academic). Staff will be on hand to interact with librarians and answer questions.
In addition, Histria Books has a robust schedule of meet-the-author book signing events, during which authors will sign and give away copies of our best titles to attendees. The schedule for author signings at our booth (1825F) is as follows:
Saturday, June 25, 11:00 am-12:00 pm – Randy O’Brien, Gettysburg by Morning (Addison & Highsmith)
Saturday, June 25, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm – A.K. Brackob, Why Political Democracy Must Go: The Origins of Socialism in the United States (Gaudium Publishing)
Saturday, June 25, 2:00 pm-3:00 pm – Joost Douma, Betrayal of a Republic: Memoirs of a Roman Matrona (Addison & Highsmith)
Sunday, June 26, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm – Dr. Ernest H. Latham, Jr., Targeted as a Spy: The Surveillance of an American Diplomat in Communist Romania (Vita Histria)
Sunday, June 26, 2:00 pm-3:00 pm – James Broderick, The Last Words of James Joyce (Addison & Highsmith)
Attendees are encouraged to come by the booth organized by the Independent Publishers Caucus and check out what Histria Books and the other great independent presses exhibiting there have to offer. Appointments with Histria Books representatives can be scheduled by contacting Dana at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories