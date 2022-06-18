Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Alabama Self Storage Facility
Argus Self Storage Advisors Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, represented the sellers of Price Self Storage located in Robertsdale, AL.
Mobile, AL, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, represented the sellers of Price Self Storage located in Robertsdale, AL. The facility was comprised of 67 units (mostly climate control) totaling 6,800 rentable square feet. This opportunity provided upside potential due to available expansion land as it is located in a high growth area, as well as the ability to increase current rental rates for both new and existing tenants. The transaction closed on March 29, 2022, for $700,000. The facility was purchased by a local investor.
Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
