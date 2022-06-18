Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Mississippi Self Storage Portfolio
Argus Self Storage Advisors Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr. and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, represented the seller of Southern Storage, a 4 property self-storage portfolio, with 3 locations in Lucedale, MS, and one in Moss Point, MS.
Mobile, AL, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr. and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, represented the seller of Southern Storage, a 4 property self-storage portfolio, with 3 locations in Lucedale, MS, and one in Moss Point, MS. All four locations combined comprised 421 units (including non-climate and climate control units) encompassing 50,915 rentable square feet. The transaction closed on March 29, 2022, for $3,900,000 and was sold to MSU4301LE LP, a Delaware Limited Liability Partnership.
Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories