Preparing to Meet Industry 5.0 Head-on: Sign-up Beginning for ASUS's “AI Talent Training Program” Online Classes
In this 11.5 hours AI course you will learn what Artificial Intelligence is, explore use real cases and plenty of applications on AI, understand AI concepts.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- (June 10, Taipei) In response to the government's New Southbound Policy, and under the guidance of the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, the "AI Talent Training Program" is intended to perform the full-scale training of AI talent. As part of this program, the ASUS IoT Group is cooperating with the Taipei Computer Association to familiarize trainees with the Industry 5.0 concept through industry trend analysis. Course content includes: An introduction to AI technologies, machine vision defect detection/ waveform data analysis tools and their application, introduction to industrial safety protective platforms/ equipment predictive maintenance platforms and their application, and sharing of successful real adoption cases.
Course content is supplemented with individual or small group projects giving trainees a chance to actually use AI vision defect detection software developed by ASUS, and resolve some of the common manufacturing defect detection problems faced by their companies or the industry. Trainees who complete the course and pass an examination will receive a certificate, which can be used to prove their skills when tackling smart manufacturing inspection work in the future. We urge all interested and proactive individuals to sign up quickly. The course is planned for July on the AI Talent Training Program online learning platform; please visit https: //staic.tca.org.tw/ for sign-up and course information.
Organizers：
1. Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs
2. AI Talent Training Program
3. SEA Taiwan AI College
4. Taipei Computer Association
Co-organizer: ASUS
About ASUS
As one of the world's leading technology brands, ASUS strives to create the most original, intuitive, and easy-to-use products and solutions, give people an unparalleled user experience, and draft roadmaps for better digital lifestyles. ASUS has an elite R&D team with close to 50 world-class members, and has gained a reputation for its technology blueprints for tomorrow embodying evolutionary innovations. ASUS receives an average of more than 11 quality, innovation, and design awards each year, and has been selected as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune magazine.
About ASUS IoT
ASUS IoT is one of ASUS's sub-brands, and is responsible for software-hardware integration in the fields of AI and IoT, and development of customized solutions. It is dedicated to becoming a dependable embedded solution provider, and hopes to provide world-class products and services to diverse markets, while ensuring that users enjoy the most effective, convenient, and secure living and working environment.
