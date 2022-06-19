Tweaking Technologies’ T9 Antivirus Now Available on Microsoft Store
The PC virus protection suite is now available on Windows Marketplace.
Jaipur, India, June 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the aim to provide real-time protection against all existing and emerging malware threats, Tweaking Technologies, a globally known IT Solutions company, has released T9 Antivirus on the official Windows Store. The tool helps safeguard your home network and blocks viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
The powerful Antivirus program for Windows detects infections strengthens privacy, cleans the PC, and prevents a user from being a victim of phishing attacks. Some of the most prominent highlights of using T9 Antivirus include:
● Real-time and on-demand protection
● Malware protection
● Exploit protection
● Multiple scan modes to detect hidden threats
● Startup manager
● Schedule scans
● Disable potentially unwanted or dangerous application
● USB protection
“Foreseeing the rise of malware attack on Windows PC, we have developed T9 Antivirus, a complete Antivirus solution that can help users from falling prey to malicious threats. Since the Microsoft Store is a highly utilized marketplace for Windows users, it is essential that our software is made available there. We believe now more users can take advantage of T9 Antivirus and keep their PCs protected against malicious items and potentially dangerous items,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder, CEO, Tweaking Technologies.
Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “In a constant effort to protect users from potential threats on the computer, our team has designed T9 Antivirus which is equipped with an advanced scan engine and all the effective utilities to ensure that PC users get complete protection against all kinds of malicious threats such as virus, adware, ransomware, spyware and more.”
Please visit the Microsoft Store for more details about T9 Antivirus at https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/t9-antivirus/XP8C8KD7FKRS52
About the company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
