Surveil Cost Optimisation Experts Appoint Sales Director to Match Increased Growth
London, United Kingdom, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Surveil has announced the appointment of Stuart Blakemore as Sales Director, supplementing their accelerating growth roadmap following private investment in 2021.
Continued growth and an acceleration of its planned scale-up is the driver behind the appointment of Stuart Blakemore as Sales Director at cloud analytics innovator Surveil, announced today. With a rich history in sales, Stuart has contributed to the success of many businesses. Due to working with and selling global IT solutions to and on behalf of some of the largest companies in the world, Stuart is in the prime position to push forward on Surveil’s growth strategy.
Stuart joined the business in November 2021 to execute its planned growth amongst Microsoft Resellers by delivering world class cloud analytics for their Microsoft 365 and Azure customers. The Surveil tool that underpins this empowering offering enables Microsoft partners to report levels of insight and planning to their customers previously inaccessible without significant manual data processing.
During Stuart’s tenure as Partner Sales Manager, Surveil saw a doubling of its global partner community – driven by the platform’s offer of visibility and optimisation at a time when Microsoft ushers in its New Commercial Experience (NCE). Meanwhile, the rollout of a unique funded head support package for partners has facilitated an expansion of the sales team, with Stuart ideally placed to oversee all aspects of the sales strategy.
“It made perfect sense for us to ask Stuart to scale up his role as we scale up our business and focus on driving success for – and through – our new partners as they use Surveil to win new business and improve their support and managed service margins with their existing clients,” said Neil May, CEO of Surveil.
Stuart said of his new role, “My task now is to continue to grow our partner network, especially in our home market of the UK and to drive our Surveil Champion programme, which provides a unique approach to helping our partners grow their business with Surveil.”
Stuart is keen to ensure that UK partners are a significant part of his focus in the coming months, adding “I want our success around the Globe to be especially strong in our Home market.”
About Surveil: Previously known as ITEXACT, Surveil is a global IT and cloud consulting firm and Microsoft Gold Partner. With a team already based in the UK, Europe, and South Africa, Surveil has now extended its reach to the USA, with further expansion into APAC ongoing. The Surveil platform is the company’s core offering, providing organisations with in-depth licensing, adoption, and usage information for their Microsoft 365 and Azure environments. Additionally, Surveil can assist in generating analytics, supporting remote workers, and securing identities – all through AI-powered intelligence.
