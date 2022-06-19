Martello and Mitel Renew and Extend Partnership
Longstanding partners agree to amend and extend the term of their commercial agreement with simplified licensing for thousands of customers and partners globally.
Ottawa, Canada, June 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions, announced today that it has entered into an amendment to its commercial agreement (the “Amended Agreement”) with key partner Mitel Networks Corporation (“Mitel”). Martello has worked with Mitel for more than ten years, providing its performance analytics software for Mitel’s enterprise customers and partners.
Martello’s original agreement with Mitel dates back to March 2012, with subsequent amendments over the last ten years. Updating a previous amendment with Mitel signed in January 2019, the Amended Agreement sets out the commercial terms under which Martello provides the Mitel Performance Analytics (“MPA”) software for sale to Mitel customers and partners. The Amended Agreement applies to enterprise-wide Mitel sales of MPA, simplifying the commercial licensing model to provide increased operational efficiency and ease for partners and customers, while increasing the contract term to three years with automatic two-year renewals, subject to certain conditions set out in the Amended Agreement. MPA is available as part of the Mitel Premium Software Assurance offering as well as the MiVoice Business Subscription and MiCloud Flex.
“We are happy to be able to extend our longstanding relationship with Martello through this agreement which will give even more of our customers access to the comprehensive unified communications network metrics MPA provides," said Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Mitel. "As an important value-added tool for Mitel partners and customers, MPA delivers the best available insights and performance data to ensure simplified monitoring and management of the real-time communications networks our customers rely on every day.”
“Together with Mitel, we have built a base of thousands of customers representing millions of users under management around the world, who rely on MPA to ensure that their communications systems work reliably no matter what is happening in the network infrastructure,” said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. “We’re pleased to extend this agreement and strengthen an important Martello business relationship.”
About Martello Technologies Group
Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions to optimize the modern workplace. The company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com
Contacts:
Tracy King
Vice President of Marketing
tking@martellotech.com
613.410.7636
John Proctor
President & CEO
jproctor@martellotech.com
613.271.5989
