Kinum Announces Strategic Partnership with Pandion Optimization Alliance with Diplomatic Debt Recovery

Kinum, an innovative collection and healthcare- revenue-cycle service, announces a strategic partnership with Pandion Optimization Alliance, Pandion Optimization Alliance is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). Pandion and Kinum partner to help medical, dental, universities, and business groups improve their revenue recovery and collections using Kinum’s state-of-the-art advanced technology, automation, and services.