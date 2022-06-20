Kinum Announces Strategic Partnership with Pandion Optimization Alliance with Diplomatic Debt Recovery
Kinum, an innovative collection and healthcare- revenue-cycle service, announces a strategic partnership with Pandion Optimization Alliance, Pandion Optimization Alliance is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). Pandion and Kinum partner to help medical, dental, universities, and business groups improve their revenue recovery and collections using Kinum’s state-of-the-art advanced technology, automation, and services.
Miami Beach, FL, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kinum, an innovative collection, and healthcare- revenue-cycle service announces a strategic partnership with Pandion Optimization Alliance, Pandion Optimization Alliance is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and Supply Chain Consulting Company.
The Kinum/Pandion alliance provides cutting-edge collection solutions with its full-service profit recovery services. Celebrating 1250+ Google Reviews Kinum, Inc. recently hit a major milestone — Kinum is very proud to have received over 1,200 reviews and to maintain a 4.8 rating across all Kinum locations regarding Google listings. Kinum's reviews are not only from satisfied customers but from many of the people Kinum has collected from. These reviews are a testament to the honesty, patience, and professionalism that the Kinum team exhibits every day. Kinum is committed to serving people first, by finding solutions that meet the needs of Kinum's clients and protecting the relationships Kinum Clients have worked to build.
"Kinum delivers a valuable service to thousands of medical, dental, and small businesses across the nation, along with solutions that increase revenue while protecting customer relations. Kinum is thrilled to partner with an innovator like Pandion," said Kinum Regional Owner Bryan R. Pereyo.
Pandion Optimization Alliance is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and Supply Chain Consulting Company. As a pioneer in the group purchasing and supply chain industries, Pandion's reputation is built on excellence dating back to 1946. Pandion's vast experiences help them provide access to best-in-class contracts at the local, regional, and national levels for virtually every product or service — from medical supplies to food and beverages, office and cleaning supplies, capital equipment, and more.
Pandion’s approach is designed to save their members time and money by researching and vetting vendors, analyzing contract opportunities, and leveraging billions of spending through strategic purchasing. This allows Pandion to anticipate, identify, and proactively deliver cost-saving opportunities through cooperative purchasing on an ongoing basis.
Kinum is a Virginia Beach based, smarter debt collection agency, offering industry-leading collection services rooted in preserving client relationships and recovering hard-earned profits. The success of the Kinum team is defined by the strengths of professionals that constantly strive to improve and providing exceptional service and performance. Kinum is a trusted debt recovery company because of Company's strength and stability. Kinum is the highest rated industry preferred debt collection agency, providing customized debt recovery solutions for businesses and healthcare facilities nationwide.
For more information, contact:
Bryan R. Pereyo, Kinum Regional Owner
Miami Office 305-619-4847 or Silicon Valley (916) 247-4901 or Cynthia Fucci at 917-670-0173 or email at
Media Contact:
Bryan Pereyo
916-247-4901
The Kinum/Pandion alliance provides cutting-edge collection solutions with its full-service profit recovery services. Celebrating 1250+ Google Reviews Kinum, Inc. recently hit a major milestone — Kinum is very proud to have received over 1,200 reviews and to maintain a 4.8 rating across all Kinum locations regarding Google listings. Kinum's reviews are not only from satisfied customers but from many of the people Kinum has collected from. These reviews are a testament to the honesty, patience, and professionalism that the Kinum team exhibits every day. Kinum is committed to serving people first, by finding solutions that meet the needs of Kinum's clients and protecting the relationships Kinum Clients have worked to build.
"Kinum delivers a valuable service to thousands of medical, dental, and small businesses across the nation, along with solutions that increase revenue while protecting customer relations. Kinum is thrilled to partner with an innovator like Pandion," said Kinum Regional Owner Bryan R. Pereyo.
Pandion Optimization Alliance is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and Supply Chain Consulting Company. As a pioneer in the group purchasing and supply chain industries, Pandion's reputation is built on excellence dating back to 1946. Pandion's vast experiences help them provide access to best-in-class contracts at the local, regional, and national levels for virtually every product or service — from medical supplies to food and beverages, office and cleaning supplies, capital equipment, and more.
Pandion’s approach is designed to save their members time and money by researching and vetting vendors, analyzing contract opportunities, and leveraging billions of spending through strategic purchasing. This allows Pandion to anticipate, identify, and proactively deliver cost-saving opportunities through cooperative purchasing on an ongoing basis.
Kinum is a Virginia Beach based, smarter debt collection agency, offering industry-leading collection services rooted in preserving client relationships and recovering hard-earned profits. The success of the Kinum team is defined by the strengths of professionals that constantly strive to improve and providing exceptional service and performance. Kinum is a trusted debt recovery company because of Company's strength and stability. Kinum is the highest rated industry preferred debt collection agency, providing customized debt recovery solutions for businesses and healthcare facilities nationwide.
For more information, contact:
Bryan R. Pereyo, Kinum Regional Owner
Miami Office 305-619-4847 or Silicon Valley (916) 247-4901 or Cynthia Fucci at 917-670-0173 or email at
Media Contact:
Bryan Pereyo
916-247-4901
Contact
SAK Business Fusion/Kinum Debt CollectionContact
Bryan Pereyo
916-247-4901
kinum.com/bryan-pereyo/
Bryan Pereyo
916-247-4901
kinum.com/bryan-pereyo/
Categories