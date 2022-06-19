Jasmine and José Build a Radio Introduces School-Age Kids to the Science of Radio
ARDC grant will fund publication of a book, kits for 2,240 students, and a field trip for fourth-graders.
Oakland, CA, June 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aided by a grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC), Science is Elementary (SiE) will publish Jasmine and José Build a Radio. Targeted at seven-year-olds, the book will be the next volume in the SiE Books series, which features diverse protagonists who solve problems using science. The series provides high quality, hands-on, offline science content that enables students underrepresented in the sciences to see themselves as scientists. In addition, the book will include an adult companion to engage families. All books include materials needed to do the experiments, ensuring that families—even those with limited means—can participate.
In the book, Jasmine and José visit a family friend who is an amateur radio operator. They will be intrigued by the radio and build a simple one on their own. Children will learn basic science, and follow along with Jasmine and José’s step-by-step illustrated instructions to build their own radio. Funding for this project will enable SiE to produce 2,240 kits that will include the books, adult companions in English and Spanish, and all materials needed to complete all the hands-on projects. The kits will be distributed free of charge to students in Title I schools in the San Francisco Bay Area, while the book and adult companion will be available in PDF format for free online.
The grant will also fund onsite field trips for fourth grade students. These two to three hour-long activities will take place at schools, rather than requiring students to leave school for a field trip. Students will work in teams to design and build a radio using simple components, after learning the fundamental science behind radio. The lessons track the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), which set expectations for what students should know and be able to do.
About Science is Elementary
Since 2008, Science is Elementary has empowered generations to better the world through science and scientific thinking. SiE’s multifaceted program serves over 15,000 underrepresented students annually, along with their teachers, families, and surrounding communities, from Oakland to Gilroy in the state of California. SiE’s work is focused on low-income communities of color, to increase diversity, inclusion, and belonging in STEM. Since its founding, SiE has reached more than 20,000 students, trained over 1,000 scientists and engineers as mentors to low-income youth, and helped hundreds of teachers improve their science teaching. To learn more about SiE, please visit https://www.scienceiselementary.org.
About ARDC
Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) is a California-based foundation with roots in amateur radio and the technology of internet communication. The organization got its start by managing the AMPRNet address space, which is reserved for licensed amateur radio operators worldwide. Additionally, ARDC makes grants to projects and organizations that follow amateur radio’s practice and tradition of technical experimentation in both amateur radio and digital communication science. Such experimentation has led to advances that benefit the general public, including the mobile phone and wireless internet technology. ARDC envisions a world where all such technology is available through open source hardware and software, and where anyone has the ability to innovate upon it. To learn more about ARDC, please visit https://www.ampr.org.
For more information, contact:
Tzipor Ulman, PhD
Founder & CEO, Science is Elementary
tzipor@scienceiselementary.org
Dan Romanchik, KB6NU
ARDC Communications Manager
858.477.9903, dan@ardc.net
