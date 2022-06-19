Husson University Receives $2.2 Million Grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation
Bangor, ME, June 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University announced today that it recently received a generous $2.2 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation. The grant will accelerate the implementation of programs and outreach associated with the new School of Technology and Innovation. This school is part of Husson University’s College of Business, the largest collegiate business educator in the state. As an active regional economic development partner, the College of Business is continuously working to enhance the growth and success of for-profit and non-profit organizations in Maine.
“The Foundation is delighted to support Husson University’s efforts to grow Maine’s economy,” said Gregory W. Powell, chair of the Harold Alfond Foundation. “When the University’s forward-thinking, entrepreneurial, educational initiatives are combined with its commitment to improving the economic future of Maine people, the result is an unbeatable combination from an ideal community partner.”
“This support from the Harold Alfond Foundation will help the University address some pressing workforce issues identified in the 2018 'Measures of Growth', published by the Maine Development Foundation. According to the report, there are multiple challenges that are restraining Maine’s economic growth,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA. “Two of these were the lack of innovation and a shrinking workforce.”
Clark continued: “This grant will allow Husson University to address both of these issues. Though education, we can develop a workforce with expertise in various technologies including extended reality. Creating a high-tech workforce has the potential to transform Maine’s economic landscape and attract good paying, high-tech companies and jobs to the region.”
College graduates with a knowledge of information technology (IT) and expertise in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are in demand. According to Statista, “it is forecast that over 23 million jobs will be enhanced by virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies globally by 2030, an increase from the 800 thousand jobs that were enhanced by VR and AR in 2019."
"Having a strong understanding of technology is becoming an essential skill for all students,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of Husson University’s College of Business. “This knowledge can make graduates more appealing to potential employers.”
For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.
“The Foundation is delighted to support Husson University’s efforts to grow Maine’s economy,” said Gregory W. Powell, chair of the Harold Alfond Foundation. “When the University’s forward-thinking, entrepreneurial, educational initiatives are combined with its commitment to improving the economic future of Maine people, the result is an unbeatable combination from an ideal community partner.”
“This support from the Harold Alfond Foundation will help the University address some pressing workforce issues identified in the 2018 'Measures of Growth', published by the Maine Development Foundation. According to the report, there are multiple challenges that are restraining Maine’s economic growth,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA. “Two of these were the lack of innovation and a shrinking workforce.”
Clark continued: “This grant will allow Husson University to address both of these issues. Though education, we can develop a workforce with expertise in various technologies including extended reality. Creating a high-tech workforce has the potential to transform Maine’s economic landscape and attract good paying, high-tech companies and jobs to the region.”
College graduates with a knowledge of information technology (IT) and expertise in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are in demand. According to Statista, “it is forecast that over 23 million jobs will be enhanced by virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies globally by 2030, an increase from the 800 thousand jobs that were enhanced by VR and AR in 2019."
"Having a strong understanding of technology is becoming an essential skill for all students,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of Husson University’s College of Business. “This knowledge can make graduates more appealing to potential employers.”
For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.
Contact
Husson UniversityContact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Categories