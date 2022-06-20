Auction of Historic Art from the Berlin Wall Collection
The Berlin Wall Art Collection will be conducting an auction of pieces of its Autograph Art Collection created on remnants of the Berlin Wall on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, Florida.
Sarasota, FL, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- These one-of-a-kind pieces of art are created on authentic concrete slabs that were part of the Berlin Wall that divided Germany during Russia’s reign over Eastern Europe. Preserved when the Berlin Wall was demolished in 1989, these unique pieces of history remain to remind us of our past and preserve hope for a peaceful future.
One of the artists featured in this collection will be Alexander Solotzew, a Russian-born artist who spent time painting on the Berlin Wall in protest against the Soviet regime before he was expelled from East Germany. Alexander was later recognized for his efforts as an artist of East Germany and awarded a prize for his invaluable contribution to the development of culture. He has received high praise from art critics of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts and art historians from the German Museums and was awarded the Gold Medal by the Rhineland-Palatinate state of Germany.
Alexander was born in the Soviet Union, forced to immigrate, and lived in both parts of divided and later reunified Germany. He believes that history must be preserved to avoid repeating it and continues to openly defend human rights and speak about the freedom of speech and expressions.
Alexander’s art, along with others, are among the 15 pieces of Berlin Wall Art that are currently on display at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, Florida, and will be available for purchase during the July 7th auction.
The auction will begin at 7 p.m., preceded by a reception beginning at 6 p.m. and featuring wine and hors d'oeuvres. The auction will be conducted by Paul Sykes of Art Avenue Florida.
The Art Ovation Hotel is located at 1255 North Palm Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.
A portion of the proceeds from this sale will go to the St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and the Ringling College of Art and Design to encourage the advancement of art in our community.
About Berlin Wall Art Collection
The Berlin Wall Art Collection features one-of-a-kind art created from and on authentic slabs of steel-reinforced concrete remnants of the historic Berlin Wall. Designed by several artists to honor, remind, and inspire, these powerful pieces of art are on permanent display at the Freedom Pavilion in the Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa, Florida, and on temporary display at the site of this auction at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, Florida.
The Berlin Wall Art, LLC is part of the Outdoor Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation dedicated to ensuring this art and the history it represents will not be forgotten.
Inquiries and interviews can be directed to Jim Thomas, Director, Berlin Wall Art Collection.
