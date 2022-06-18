Loveforce International Adds 22 Nations Streaming Their Music Overnight
Loveforce International added an additional 22 nations to the roster of nations streaming its music.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It’s a banner day for Loveforce International. Yesterday, the number of nations who stream their music stood at 113. Today it has jumped to 135.
On September 21, 2021, Loveforce International announced that it’s music streaming reached it’s 100th nation. Although the music streaming continued in the original 100 nations, new nations trickled in at a rate of about one per month.
Loveforce International attributes the sudden jump to new platforms accepting music from Loveforce International during the interim months between September 2021 and June 2022. The new platforms included listeners in nations where Loveforce International’s music was not previously available.
The 23 new nations were mostly concentrated in three areas. Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. The nations added in both Africa and Asia had relatively large populations. The new nations from Africa included Ethiopia and The Democratic Republic of Congo, the third and fourth most populous nations on the Continent, with a population of about 225,000,000 between them.
The new nations from Asia included nations like Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Nepal. The populations of these three nations are not huge when compared to other Asian nations like China and India, still, between the three of them have a combined population of over 110,000,000 people.
The other nations in Africa (Rwanda, Burundi, Togo, Liberia, Reunion), that began streaming music by Loveforce International have a combined population of 88 million people. The other nations in Asia (Turkmenistan, Armenia, Bhutan, The Maldives), that began streaming music by Loveforce International have combined populations of about 10 million people. The Caribbean nations have relatively small populations but are popular places for tourists.
“What A Difference A Day Makes. We are absolutely delighted to receive the news about more nations streaming our music,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "We are especially delighted because the majority of the nations are in emerging areas like Africa and Asia. This serves as a testament to the power of the music created by our artists,” he continued.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
On September 21, 2021, Loveforce International announced that it’s music streaming reached it’s 100th nation. Although the music streaming continued in the original 100 nations, new nations trickled in at a rate of about one per month.
Loveforce International attributes the sudden jump to new platforms accepting music from Loveforce International during the interim months between September 2021 and June 2022. The new platforms included listeners in nations where Loveforce International’s music was not previously available.
The 23 new nations were mostly concentrated in three areas. Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. The nations added in both Africa and Asia had relatively large populations. The new nations from Africa included Ethiopia and The Democratic Republic of Congo, the third and fourth most populous nations on the Continent, with a population of about 225,000,000 between them.
The new nations from Asia included nations like Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Nepal. The populations of these three nations are not huge when compared to other Asian nations like China and India, still, between the three of them have a combined population of over 110,000,000 people.
The other nations in Africa (Rwanda, Burundi, Togo, Liberia, Reunion), that began streaming music by Loveforce International have a combined population of 88 million people. The other nations in Asia (Turkmenistan, Armenia, Bhutan, The Maldives), that began streaming music by Loveforce International have combined populations of about 10 million people. The Caribbean nations have relatively small populations but are popular places for tourists.
“What A Difference A Day Makes. We are absolutely delighted to receive the news about more nations streaming our music,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "We are especially delighted because the majority of the nations are in emerging areas like Africa and Asia. This serves as a testament to the power of the music created by our artists,” he continued.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories