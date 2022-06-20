Embedded World Features New Ultra-Compact Antenna Range from Synzen
Synzen’s Constellation Class of Ultra-Compact Flexible Antennas for Small IoT Devices to be Unveiled at Embedded World
Taipei, Taiwan, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Synzen Precision Technology will be showcasing their new range of miniature FPC antennas at this year's Embedded World trade fair in Germany.
The six ultra-compact flexible antennas which make up Synzen’s Constellation Class feature novel and elegant design solutions that maintain superior performance, even in very small IoT devices.
These antennas are perfect for asset tracking, OBDII, smart home, smart city, ISM, and wearables.
Not only do they take up minimal space in modules, the antennas also display excellent coexistence, which means that you can easily integrate more than one antenna into your device. Furthermore, careful development of the range has ensured the best isolation with no out-of-band spurious resonances.
Synzen’s Technical Director, Chris Tomlin said: "Usually, smaller IoT devices cannot use off-the-shelf FPC antennas because of lack of clearance and/or space. So, we made a more practical range of antennas which enables quick integration without the need for expensive and time-consuming custom designs.”
“These antennas are great if space is tight, and when customers need fast integration, or for even upgrading older devices without the need to make huge changes to PCB layouts.”
Tekmodul GmbH, one of Synzen’s European distributors, will be showcasing the Constellation Class as well as Synzen’s full range of embedded and external antennas at this year's Embedded World. (You will find them in Hall 5, Stand #5-255).
Embedded World is an important meeting space for all products, services, and innovations in the world of IoT and other embedded technologies. More than 30,000 visitors and 1,000 companies are expected at the trade show which takes place from Tuesday 21st June to Thursday 23rd June 2022 in Nuremberg.
Quick Specs of Constellation Class:
- PETRA • 4G LTE/NB-IoT • SZK-C-2L20 • 698-2690MHz • 44 x 15 x 0.2 (mm)
- AVIOR • 4G/NB-IoT • SZK-C-2L18 • 791-2690MHz • 38 x 15 x 0.2
- ELECTRA • 3G/NB-IoT • SZK-C-2C04 • 824-2690MHz • 28 x 15 x 0.2
- DRACONIS • Dual band ISM 868/915 • SZK-C-2M10 • 863-928MHz • 33 x 8 x 0.2
- MIMOSA • GNSS • SZK-C-2G19 • 1559-1609MHz • 30 x 12 x 0.2
- MIRA • Wi-Fi 6/6E • SZK-C-1W08 • 2400-7125MHz • 30 x 6 x 0.2
About Us:
Synzen Precision Technology is an antenna and module product design company based in Taipei, Taiwan. One of the many things that make us different is that we’re all about supporting customers. If you’re not sure what kind of antenna you need, we’re always happy to talk to you. We’ll advise you on optimal placement, optimize the tuning and offer free testing to characterize the performance. We can even test and prove your design within a day – free of charge.
Whether you are looking for a custom design or additional support for an ongoing project, we can help at any stage and we offer free technical support for the lifecycle of your product. Our team of engineers has an unrivaled and versatile skillset to allow fast design times for multiple antenna systems as well as a deep RF knowledge to ensure seamless antenna design/integration.
For more information, sales inquiries, and contact details: www.synzen.com.tw
The six ultra-compact flexible antennas which make up Synzen’s Constellation Class feature novel and elegant design solutions that maintain superior performance, even in very small IoT devices.
These antennas are perfect for asset tracking, OBDII, smart home, smart city, ISM, and wearables.
Not only do they take up minimal space in modules, the antennas also display excellent coexistence, which means that you can easily integrate more than one antenna into your device. Furthermore, careful development of the range has ensured the best isolation with no out-of-band spurious resonances.
Synzen’s Technical Director, Chris Tomlin said: "Usually, smaller IoT devices cannot use off-the-shelf FPC antennas because of lack of clearance and/or space. So, we made a more practical range of antennas which enables quick integration without the need for expensive and time-consuming custom designs.”
“These antennas are great if space is tight, and when customers need fast integration, or for even upgrading older devices without the need to make huge changes to PCB layouts.”
Tekmodul GmbH, one of Synzen’s European distributors, will be showcasing the Constellation Class as well as Synzen’s full range of embedded and external antennas at this year's Embedded World. (You will find them in Hall 5, Stand #5-255).
Embedded World is an important meeting space for all products, services, and innovations in the world of IoT and other embedded technologies. More than 30,000 visitors and 1,000 companies are expected at the trade show which takes place from Tuesday 21st June to Thursday 23rd June 2022 in Nuremberg.
Quick Specs of Constellation Class:
- PETRA • 4G LTE/NB-IoT • SZK-C-2L20 • 698-2690MHz • 44 x 15 x 0.2 (mm)
- AVIOR • 4G/NB-IoT • SZK-C-2L18 • 791-2690MHz • 38 x 15 x 0.2
- ELECTRA • 3G/NB-IoT • SZK-C-2C04 • 824-2690MHz • 28 x 15 x 0.2
- DRACONIS • Dual band ISM 868/915 • SZK-C-2M10 • 863-928MHz • 33 x 8 x 0.2
- MIMOSA • GNSS • SZK-C-2G19 • 1559-1609MHz • 30 x 12 x 0.2
- MIRA • Wi-Fi 6/6E • SZK-C-1W08 • 2400-7125MHz • 30 x 6 x 0.2
About Us:
Synzen Precision Technology is an antenna and module product design company based in Taipei, Taiwan. One of the many things that make us different is that we’re all about supporting customers. If you’re not sure what kind of antenna you need, we’re always happy to talk to you. We’ll advise you on optimal placement, optimize the tuning and offer free testing to characterize the performance. We can even test and prove your design within a day – free of charge.
Whether you are looking for a custom design or additional support for an ongoing project, we can help at any stage and we offer free technical support for the lifecycle of your product. Our team of engineers has an unrivaled and versatile skillset to allow fast design times for multiple antenna systems as well as a deep RF knowledge to ensure seamless antenna design/integration.
For more information, sales inquiries, and contact details: www.synzen.com.tw
Contact
SynzenContact
Jon Furnival
+886 226598030
www.synzen.com.tw
Jon Furnival
+886 226598030
www.synzen.com.tw
Categories