CETAS Information Technology Named LS Retail Gold Partner 2022
Chennai, India, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CETAS Information Technology, is pleased to announce that it has been named LS Retail Gold Partner for 2022. The Gold Partner level is a very good achievement for an LS Retail partner. This honor is limited to companies who displayed extra dedication to the LS Retail solutions and drove notable sales success during the previous year.
Our relationship with Microsoft and LS Retail has enabled us to work with growing businesses to offer Industry focused niche consulting, implementation, Upgrade, Support services, and help customers across the globe to accelerate their business transformations.
Kristjan Johannsson, Chief Commercial Officer of LS Retail, quote:
"Congratulations to this year's awarded partners! By delivering our on-premise and cloud solutions with the greatest value, our partners are a key driver of LS Retail's success," says Kristjan Johannsson, Chief Commercial Officer of LS Retail. "We recognize our partners' hard work and their impact on our customers and global community. By demonstrating continued dedication to LS Retail solutions, and through comprehensive domain expertise, they keep helping retailers worldwide achieve their goals. We are delighted to honor CETAS Information Technology as LS Retail Gold partner and we look forward to growing the global LS Retail reach with our partners in 2022 and beyond", says Kristjan.
About CETAS Information Technology:
CETAS Information Technology, a leading Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner and ISV Provider, with a vision to excel in the Enterprise Business Application space. Headquartered in Chennai, India with offices in Bangalore and Dubai, UAE, CETAS empower organizations to digitally transform their business, drive value and innovations, powered by Dynamics 365 Business Applications, LS Retail & Hospitality Solutions and CETAS Add-ons and get maximum benefits from their Microsoft Dynamics investment.
About LS Retail
The LS Retail software solutions are sold and implemented worldwide through a large network of certified partner companies. The LS Retail partner ecosystem has grown steadily over the years and today counts over 380 companies in 88 countries. To become an LS Retail partner, companies need to satisfy a specific set of requirements, including passing official training in the LS Retail solutions.
Certified LS Retail partners are experts in retail and hospitality, as well as in the LS Retail products and solutions. They know the local requirements and legislation of the countries where they operate, and offer ad hoc services such as customizations, localizations, project management and technical support.
Thanks to vast industry knowledge and experience, LS Retail is able to offer solutions to manage the complex operational requirements of organizations within areas such as: fashion, electronics, furniture, duty free, restaurants, coffee shops, forecourt, c-stores and many more.
For more information, visit https://cetastech.com/
Contact
CETAS Information Technology Pvt Ltd
Prakash Kandaraj
918041151485
http://cetastech.com/
Prakash Kandaraj
918041151485
http://cetastech.com/
