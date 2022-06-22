Loveforce Intenrational Releases New Music by Billy Ray Charles, Rita Graham and inRchild To Kick off a Loveforce Summer
On Friday, June 24, Loveforce International will kickoff A Loveforce Summer by releasing three new Digital Music Singles and hosting a book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 24 Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One of the Singles will be by Billy Ray Charles. Another will be by Rita Graham. A third will be by inRchild. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the three new Digital Music Singles.
Billy Ray Charles’ new Digital Music Single is entitled “You Made Me Breathe Again.” Musically, the song is a mixture of Soul-R&B and Pop. It has instrumentation reminiscent of all three genres. The melody, however, is primarily Pop. The lyrics revolve around a man who was just a shell of his former self. He meets a woman who breathes new life into his heart and soul.
The New Digital Music Single by Rita Graham is “A Man Like You.” It is a live-sounding, studio-recorded, Soul song. There is a lively interaction between the instrumentation and voice of the singer. The lyrics revolve around a woman who is in love with a man who is a musician that can really play his instrument.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is a pumped-up Soul song entitled “I’m Addicted To Your Love”. The instrumentation is synchronized Soul-Funk. The lead singer sounds like a kid but with an adult delivery. The lyrics paint a picture of someone who is overtaken by a love addiction.
The Book being given away is the e-book version of Finding God Without Religion, by The Prophet of Life. The book is geared towards various types of agnostic believers of God. It provides spiritual guidance and introduces new concepts, like Spiritual DNA, and provides a different take on some of life’s problems like failure and addiction.
“This first Friday of Summer 2022, we are releasing three really magnificent Soul songs and giving away one of our most popular books.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Our releases and give away this week have depth in common. This is all to kick off our third annual Loveforce Summer.” He continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, June 24 only, worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
