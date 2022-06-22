High Inflation Beaten by Earning 10% a Year with a 9 Minutes Setup, Reveals a Step by Step Guide Presented by the Fintech Mag
After scanning and testing several different classic savings and high-interest platforms, The Fintech Mag brings an ultimate 3 steps guide to help people (investors or not) to beat high inflation in these challenging times.
London, United Kingdom, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An unprecedented method compiled by The Fintech Mag shows how it’s still possible to earn 10% a Year and beat inflation of 7%, 8% or even 9% in 3 main steps and 9 minutes.
Access it via the link below:
https://thefintechmag.com/how-to-earn-10-percent-interest-a-year-in-dollars-euros-or-pounds-a-full-step-by-step-guide/
The Fintech Mag team deeply scanned the market trying to find the best technique to face high inflation times with the best-earning rates. They compared more than 30 different options (around 10 per currency, USD, EUR and GBP) including Savings Accounts, ISA’s, Robot Advisors, Brokers, Funds, etc.
During the study, they considered not just the interest rate itself but also the experience on the players/platforms itself like:
Onboarding
Safety
Transparency
Financial Regulations
Bank transfer process
Sub-products options
Follow up Dashboard/stats
Ease of withdrawn
In a nutshell, the whole cycle of Money top-up>Earning>Withdrawing and all the variables in-between.
The Fintech Mag team discovered that the biggest pains on most of the platforms were:
Too much red tape and bureaucracy in registering processes
Dodgy aspects (a few look like pyramids)
Hidden fees
Lack of regulations by financial institutions
The slow money top-up/withdrawal process
Poor analytics/stats
So, their decision to suggest a single platform is because they've tested a few out there and none has ticked all the boxes as best as the final recommendation:
https://thefintechmag.com/how-to-earn-10-percent-interest-a-year-in-dollars-euros-or-pounds-a-full-step-by-step-guide/
The Fintech Mag is a website focused on reviewing digital financial products and giving the best advice on Personal Finance and Investments.
Access it via the link below:
https://thefintechmag.com/how-to-earn-10-percent-interest-a-year-in-dollars-euros-or-pounds-a-full-step-by-step-guide/
The Fintech Mag team deeply scanned the market trying to find the best technique to face high inflation times with the best-earning rates. They compared more than 30 different options (around 10 per currency, USD, EUR and GBP) including Savings Accounts, ISA’s, Robot Advisors, Brokers, Funds, etc.
During the study, they considered not just the interest rate itself but also the experience on the players/platforms itself like:
Onboarding
Safety
Transparency
Financial Regulations
Bank transfer process
Sub-products options
Follow up Dashboard/stats
Ease of withdrawn
In a nutshell, the whole cycle of Money top-up>Earning>Withdrawing and all the variables in-between.
The Fintech Mag team discovered that the biggest pains on most of the platforms were:
Too much red tape and bureaucracy in registering processes
Dodgy aspects (a few look like pyramids)
Hidden fees
Lack of regulations by financial institutions
The slow money top-up/withdrawal process
Poor analytics/stats
So, their decision to suggest a single platform is because they've tested a few out there and none has ticked all the boxes as best as the final recommendation:
https://thefintechmag.com/how-to-earn-10-percent-interest-a-year-in-dollars-euros-or-pounds-a-full-step-by-step-guide/
The Fintech Mag is a website focused on reviewing digital financial products and giving the best advice on Personal Finance and Investments.
Contact
The Fintech MagContact
Bruno Ampezzan
+447462831117
https://thefintechmag.com
Bruno Ampezzan
+447462831117
https://thefintechmag.com
Categories