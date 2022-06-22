Secrets of Success in Devising and Implementing Elearning Revealed in eCom’s eBook
Dunfermline, United Kingdom, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To help anyone who is responsible for eLearning projects, Scotland’s leading digital learning and assessment specialist with a worldwide client portfolio - eCom Learning Solutions – has produced an eBook.
Called "Getting started on your eLearning project," the eBook covers such things as: realising and defining your project; identifying a training need; defining what success looks like; the importance of focusing on one issue at a time; assessing and outlining learning options; assessing your organisation’s capabilities; identifying the people in your project group; how to achieve buy-in; identifying your stakeholders, and how to get buy-in from those stakeholders.
“eLearning’s benefits won’t be new to anyone who’s responsible for organising an eLearning project,” explained Emma Dickson, one of eCom’s learning technologies specialists. “So, rather than labour the point about the benefits of eLearning, the eBook explores how you can ensure each project not only always meets the expectations everyone has of it but also benefits your organisation’s performance.”
The eBook explains how to build a strong business case for your project, tackling three key stages: realising and defining the project; assessing learning options, and achieving buy-in.
It recommends that, from the outset, you must know your end goal and conduct a learning needs analysis to identify potential learners’ skills and/or knowledge gaps. It outlines how to identify a learning need; defines what success looks like, and it advises assessing, realistically, your organisation’s capabilities - especially its state of learning and development (L&D) maturity.
The eBook goes on to recommend appointing a project co-ordinator and identifying the relevant subject matter experts (SMEs). It adds that other project team members could include an instructional designer and a digital designer – sourced from inside or outside the organisation.
When considering the learning options, the eBook advocates considering the potential audience’s prior knowledge, existing skills and so on, as well as the learning delivery options for the learning - especially in the light of the current rise in hybrid working.
Finally, it poses six key questions, the answers to which will determine whether the project achieves buy-in, especially from the project’s stakeholders.
Emma Dickson said, “The eBook’s key takeaways are that those in charge of an eLearning project must define their training objectives and ensure these align with their organisation’s needs. They must be realistic about their organisation’s and team’s capabilities and be willing to outsource if success depends upon it.
“In addition, they must ensure they’ve thoroughly explored all the learning options with the relevant people - so they can back-up their proposal to stakeholders with reasoning and evidence.”
To tap into this wisdom from eCom – an organisation with over 25 years’ experience of designing, developing and delivering eLearning and eAssessment programs for clients from a range of industries and sectors around the world – download the eBook from the eCom website, "Library" page.
About eCom
eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.
Contact
Allan MacLean
00 44 1383 630032
www.ecomlearningsolutions.com/
Categories