Toll Brothers Announces New Community of Single-Family Homes, Timnath Lakes, is Coming in Early 2023
Timnath, CO, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will build a new community of 97 single-family homes in Timnath in early 2023. Timnath Lakes will have homes in two collections, the Overlook (40 homes sites) priced from the mid-$700,000s, and the Summit (57 home sites) priced from the low $900,000s.
Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes is resort-style living reimagined for the northern Colorado lifestyle. This unique new home community in Timnath features 40 acres of lake access for fishing and non-motorized boating, a community clubhouse overlooking the water, seven miles of trails, pocket parks, and so much more.
Residents of Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes will enjoy easy access to downtown Timnath, I-25, Fort Collins, several large reservoirs, and open spaces. Home buyers will be able to choose from several diverse home designs with hundreds of luxurious options for personalization. Lakefront home sites will be available near the community clubhouse.
“We encourage prospective home buyers to join our VIP list and be the first to learn more about this exciting new community!” said Reggie Carveth, Toll Brothers Division President for Colorado. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or 877-431-2870. The future sales office will be located at Jedidiah Drive and Stonefly Drive, Timnath, CO 80528.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states.
Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies(R), the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder Magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder Magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
