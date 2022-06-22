Sanderland Introduces a New e-Learning Platform English Pitch for Corporate Clients
Sanderland Academy of Languages has developed an innovative online platform English Pitch™ to accelerate language learning.
Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The world continues to get smaller, and the ability to connect and communicate with people outside geographic boundaries has become crucial.
With more than 1.4 billion English learners around the world, according to recent surveys, Sanderland Academy aims to accelerate fluency by disrupting the traditional brick and mortar model that has historically dominated the space. The recent pandemic made it clear that on-demand online learning can be a superior experience to the strict schedules and overcrowded classrooms associated with traditional language courses.
Sanderland Academy leverages the potential of technology to speed up language learning. Its newly launched e-learning platform English Pitch™ allows to improve language skills three times faster than traditional methods. It uses a learning strategy based on stimulation of the neural mechanisms in the human brain that control the comprehension, production, and acquisition of language.
Watching and listening to specifically designed scenarios, and then repeating aloud the sentences allows one to quickly memorise the necessary commonly used phrases and new words in context. Practicing this in different ways develops verbal memory and the ability to reproduce linguistic patterns effortlessly. At the next stage the learner makes the Pitch - an oral presentation, thus maximasing the speaking ability and enhancing fluency and confidence in speaking a language.
English Pitch™ was developed by ESL professors with more than 20 years of experience in teaching English as a second language, sisters Amy and Karine Brutijan.
English Pitch™, combined with the story-based learning, shows improved performance in the key language competencies: speaking, listening, reading and writing. "We witness improved levels of English learning motivation and improved levels of English language applied ability, and can now offer our e-learning platform to corporates to meet their needs in accelerated language learning," said Dr. Amy Brutijan, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Sanderland Academy.
About
Sanderland Academy is an online language school with an innovative approach to language learning. It provides English language courses to students worldwide and develops ingenious tools to make language acquisition fast and effective.
Sanderland Academy is passionate about improving the quality and affordability of education, making it more flexible and inclusive. The company sees its mission in connecting people of different nationalities, promoting understanding and friendship between nations by providing modern language learning solutions to people and companies.
About
Contact
Katrin Vardt
+38641226890
https://sanderland.eu
