"Unremarkable to Extraordinary: Ignite Your Passion to Go from Passive Observer to Creator of Your Own Life" Book to Release This June 2022
Jeremy Ryan Slate is a podcast and media expert, author, and CEO of Command Your Brand. His new book, "Unremarkable to Extraordinary: Ignite Your Passion to Go From Passive Observer to Creator of Your Own Life," is releasing June 21, 2022.
Stillwater, NJ, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Drawing on the wisdom and expertise of thousands of the world’s most elite performers, entrepreneur and popular podcast host Jeremy Ryan Slate peels back the curtains behind the modern allure of personal success in his new book, Unremarkable to Extraordinary, scheduled to be released June 21, 2022.
The book is based heavily on Jeremy’s #1 rated Apple podcast, Create Your Own Life, where successful individuals from a variety of industries and vocations share their hard-won advice for climbing, and at times even clawing, their ways to the top.
By telling the story of success through the lens of bestselling authors, Hall of Fame athletes, platinum recording artists, Indy 500 winners, and even the former CIA director, Jeremy’s self-help roadmap offers readers an opportunity to follow in the tried-and-true footsteps of those who’ve made it.
Success is never guaranteed. But by using adversity to grow, establishing discipline and capitalizing already realized skill sets, anyone may create a prosperous life out of their own unique potential.
"Unremarkable to Extraordinary: Ignite Your Passion to Go From Passive Observer to Creator of Your Own Life" by Jeremy Ryan Slate has already sold nearly 1,000 pre-ordered copies and it is available June 21, 2022. It can be purchased from Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and www.getextraordinarybook.com, where you can receive the exclusive audio guide 30 Days to Extraordinary.
About The Author
Slate is a podcast and media expert, author, and CEO of Command Your Brand. He helps visionary founders to impact the world and better mankind through the power of podcasting by capitalizing on new media to create trust and opinion leader status. The Create Your Own Life podcast has been downloaded over 3.5 million times and ranked #1 in the business category on Apple Podcasts, #78 in the Top 100, and the top podcast to listen to by INC. Magazine. Slate was recently named Top 40 Under 40 by Podcast Magazine, Top Influencer by Forbes and Top Millennial Influencer by BuzzFeed.
Contact:
For more information, please contact:
Brianna Gigliotti
Command Your Brand
brianna@commandyourbrand.media
212-220-3953
