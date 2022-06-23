ExteNet Signs Over 40K SQ FT Lease at Lisle Executive Center
Chicago, IL, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Boxer Property recently announced the multi-year lease renewal with ExteNet for 40,448 square feet at 3030 Warrenville Road. Boxer Property’s leasing agent, Claire Ziecina, negotiated the lease with Richard Coyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of ExteNet Systems.
ExteNet Systems is a leading national provider of converged communications infrastructure and services, addressing outdoor, real estate, communities and enterprise advanced connectivity needs.
Richard Coyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of ExteNet Systems expressed, "We always seek to work with organizations who are focused on giving excellent service to their customers, and Boxer Property is no exception; they offer assistance through the entire leasing process. We believe that the property manager you choose has a significant impact on the success of your investment."
3030 Warrenville Road also known as Lisle Executive Center is strategically located near I-88 and Naperville Road within the East/West Tollway submarket.
The workspace provides outstanding access to the surrounding area as well as the broader Chicago metropolitan region. One of the most attractive features of Lisle Executive Center is the outstanding suite of amenities, including heated underground parking, a fitness center, restaurant delivery service, and internet-ready private offices.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
