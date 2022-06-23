Cisdem Video Player for Windows Released with Powerful Video Playback Performance and Advanced Conversion Feature on PC
Chicago, IL, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem released Cisdem Video Player for Windows 2.0.0, which is a practical video player to play all videos and audio on Windows computers. In addition, it provides a conversion feature that enables users to convert the videos to other popular or uncommon formats in high quality.
“The Mac version of Cisdem Video Player has been bringing wonderful viewing experience and is widely welcomed by our users," said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “To create the perfect visual enjoyment for more people, we developed and released Cisdem Video Player for Windows to play all types of audio and video in high quality like 4K, 8K, etc.”
What are the Highlights of Version 2.0.0?
Provide powerful and smooth playback performance
Cisdem Video Player for Windows is designed to play 4K, 8K HD videos without lags or jams. It has been improved to provide users with impeccable visual enjoyment through smooth playback and high-quality picture.
Extra function with the fast conversion speed
This feature helps users to convert the possessed videos to other desired video or audio formats or other devices at a fast speed like MP4, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP3, M4A, iPhone, Android Phones, etc.
Play all video and audio files directly
The newly released Cisdem Video Player allows users to directly play any types of video and audio without codec packs on Windows.
Subtitle supported
It supports users to upload external subtitles for playback, which is great for language learners or movies lover who are accustomed to watching movies with subtitles.
Provide basic and useful features
It provides various basic features for users to better watch videos or listen to audio, such as taking snapshots of the impressing scenes, full controlling the playback bar, rotating the playing videos, etc.
Main Features of Cisdem Video Player for Windows?
1. Play almost all media file formats for free
It supports to play a large number of popular video and audio formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, WMV, WMA, AAC, FLAC, etc.
2. Support high-quality videos playback
It can smoothly play HD and UHD videos in 4K, 5K, 8K and higher resolutions with lossless quality.
3. Make subtitles keep pace with the audio tracks automatically
It can automatically detect the subtitles and display them in sync with the according audio track.
4. Offer various playback options
Users can play videos based on their habits, such as playing recent opened videos from the playlist, playing videos in a mini or full screen, controlling the videos in the playback bar to play or pause the video, adjust volume or mote the video, etc.
5. Easy to use with the clear interface
It is pretty easy to use Cisdem Video Player to play videos by only dragging the targeted video to the interface.
6. Batch convert multiple digital files
The users with pro-version are also allowed to convert multiple files to 300+ other digital formats at a time, making it easy to get a desired format for the needy.
7.Support on Windows 10 and 11
Cisdem Video Player for Windows is available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 currently, which requires 64 bit.
Price and Availability
Cisdem Video Player for Windows 2.0.0 can be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/video-player.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $9.99 and then enjoy lifetime free upgrades. Get the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoplayer.exe.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company found in 2009 that focuses on developing utility and multimedia software products for computers. This company has been dedicating to creating high performance software and considerate after-sales service since its establishment. Please visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to know more details about Cisdem.
Contact
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
