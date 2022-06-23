Hloov Announces a Comprehensive Plan to Make All Platforms Accessible to All by Fall 2023

According to the World Health Organization, 650 million people globally experience some form of disability. Hloov, a pioneer in human-centric artificial intelligence for the built environment, announced today that it will append the Digital Accessibility measures on all its products and services by Fall 2023. The UAE has made great strides in recent years to become more inclusive, and this move by Hloov will bolster these efforts.