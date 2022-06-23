Hloov Announces a Comprehensive Plan to Make All Platforms Accessible to All by Fall 2023
According to the World Health Organization, 650 million people globally experience some form of disability. Hloov, a pioneer in human-centric artificial intelligence for the built environment, announced today that it will append the Digital Accessibility measures on all its products and services by Fall 2023. The UAE has made great strides in recent years to become more inclusive, and this move by Hloov will bolster these efforts.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This initiative is part of the company's broader commitment to diversity and inclusion and will help ensure that everyone can participate in the digital world regardless of ability or circumstance.
The UN and World Bank estimate that about 25% of the population is directly or indirectly affected by disability. This number is expected to grow to 1.3 billion by 2050 as the population ages. Disabilities can include physical, sensory, cognitive, and neurological impairments. With the rise of digital platforms, it is becoming increasingly difficult for people with disabilities to access essential services. Hloov's initiative will go a long way in ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in the digital economy.
"The digital world can be a great leveler, but only if we make it accessible to everyone. As a company constantly innovating and pushing boundaries, we want to make sure that our products and services are inclusive and accessible to everyone, regardless of ability." - Suhail Arfath
Hloov has already begun implementing its accessibility plan and is on track to meet its goal of full accessibility by Fall 2023. The company plans to implement a comprehensive matrix of accessibility measures as per WCAG guidelines across its products and services. Hloov's accessibility efforts are part of its more significant commitment to inclusion and diversity. The company has a diverse workforce and is committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This latest move is yet another example of how the company is working to empower people.
About WCAG
WCAG 2.0 refers to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines published by the World Wide Web Consortium's (W3C) Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI). The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 provide recommendations for making Web content more accessible to people with disabilities.
About Hloov
Hloov is a pioneer in human-centric artificial intelligence for the built environment that empowers people to achieve people, planet, and prosperity goals by minimizing waste.
Founded in 2020, Hloov is a buoyant market disruption, looking at the complex problems from a different perspective that brings together all stakeholders and democratizes data to solve the built environment’s pressing challenges using human-centric artificial intelligence for the built environment.
Visit us at www.hloov.com.
Disclaimer:
We may make statements regarding planned or future development efforts for existing or new products and services. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions based on our present known factors. That actual events or results could differ materially. These statements are not intended to promise or guarantee future delivery of products, services, or features but merely reflect our current plans, which may change. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date they were created.
2022 Hloov. All rights reserved.
For more information:
Hloov Media Relations
press@hloov.com
