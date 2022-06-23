GBA Elects and Installs Officers and Directors to Its Board
Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Members of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA) have elected and installed officers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and added seven members to its board of directors.
At the 130th GBA Annual Meeting, June 15, C. Rhodes McLanahan, CEO, First American Bank & Trust Company, Athens, was installed as the 133rd GBA Chairman.
“While I have officially been a full-time employee of First American Bank for 24 years, as a third-generation banker, I have been exposed to banking my entire life. A lot has happened in banking over the years, but one thing has remained constant: our employees providing human support to customers,” McLanahan said during GBA’s Annual Meeting. “There’s a Latin phrase ‘Sic Vos Non Vobis,’ which means ‘thus we labor, but not for ourselves.’ Bankers are volunteers and engaged in our communities not for personal gain but to make our communities better places to live, work and play.”
GBA members also elected three other officers for 2022-2023. Kimberli (Kim) D. Wilson, president and CEO, OneSouth Bank, Blakely, is our new Chairman-Elect, Brad E. Barber, president and CEO, First National Bank, Bainbridge, is Vice Chairman and Timothy M. Perry, president and CEO, The Citizens Bank of Georgia, Cumming, will serve a three-year term as Secretary Treasurer.
In addition, seven new board members were installed for their terms beginning July 1.
• North Group: Charles DeWitt, chairman and CEO, Tandem Bank, Tucker
• Central Group: Walker Jordan, president and CEO, Bank of Monticello, Monticello
• South Group: Brent Sammons, president and CEO, Altamaha Bank and Trust Company, Vidalia
• At-Large: Al McRae, Atlanta market president, Bank of America
• Community Bankers Committee Chair: Greg Eiford, president and CEO, TC Federal Bank, Thomasville
• GBA Services, Inc. Chair: John Barker, president and CEO, First Bank of Pike, Molena
• Leadership GBA Chair: Candice Nanney, vice president and controller, Peach State Bank & Trust, Gainesville
About the Georgia Bankers Association: Founded in 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 130 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.
