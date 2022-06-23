Omron Electronic Components Names Mouser 2021 e-Catalog Distributor of the Year
Chicago, IL, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Omron Electronic Components today announced Mouser Electronics, Inc., as its 2021 e-Catalog Distributor of the Year. This is the second consecutive year Mouser received the award, which is given to the top e-Catalog distributor in the Americas region based on multiple performance criteria. Mouser earned the recognition based on high performance in criteria that included point-of-sale and point-of-purchase growth, customer count growth, and cooperative marketing engagement.
“A knowledgeable and well-served distributor network is critical to our business,” said Caroline Wells, Distribution Sales Manager, Omron Electronic Components – Americas, “and Mouser’s understanding of Omron Electronic Components products and technology along with the high level of support they offer our community continues to prove valuable in this ever-changing market,” added Kris Whitehouse, Vice President of Sales, Omron Electronic Components – Americas.
Mouser achieved substantial growth in 2021, driving orders for new products and solutions across Omron’s Relay, Sensor, Switch and Connector product lineup.
“We are honored to receive this award and to continue to be a valued distribution partner of Omron Electronic Components. This is an example of how strong partnerships are established over time in day-to-day business, weathering every unexpected turn,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management, Mouser Electronics. “What makes our partnership successful is our unified and focused approach on delivering the best products, services and solutions to Omron customers every day. This award is a symbol of a healthy and synergistic collaboration and the positive result achieved through superior communication and execution.”
As part of the award, Omron is making a generous donation in Mouser’s name to the Mansfield (Texas) Independent School District Education Foundation to support local teachers and students in Mouser’s hometown. Mouser regularly supports the MISD Education Foundation with technology grants to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and engaging opportunities for students.
About Omron Electronic Components
Omron Electronic Components is a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron's broad product offering solutions can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tool, smart home/building and entertainment/gaming markets around the world. To learn more, visit https://components.omron.com/us-en/.
About Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.
