Axiomtek's NA870 is Verified as an Intel Select Solution for NFV
The NA870, a dual-processor-based 2U rackmount network appliance, is a verified Intel Select Solution for NFVI and brings the perfect mixture of performance, flexibility, and security.
City of Industry, CA, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is proud to announce that its NA870 is now verified as an Intel Select Solution for NFVI. It is powered by Intel® Xeon® scalable processor and helps service providers build next-level technological solutions to address the performance, configuration and integration concerns of hardware architecture. The NA870’s validated optimization with flexibility and scalability accelerates the deployment of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) workloads and speeds time to market.
Axiomtek’s NA870 is designed to be a robust data network platform that delivers the performance required to address challenges emerging at the network edge. It aims to optimize the NFVI solution for 4G or 5G UPF and broadband. With balanced I/O across sockets, this PCIe Gen 4.0-ready platform ensures maximum data performance. It enables communication service providers to capture large datasets for intelligent transportation, remote healthcare, and industrial automation industries.
“While our customers are facing new challenges of emerging technologies, we are proud to share this state-of-the-art server-grade network appliance platform, the NA870, to aid service providers on their network transformation journey. By verifying as an Intel Select Solution, we are showcasing how the ecosystem can come together to accelerate innovation and time to market for our customers,” said Joyce Wu, the product manager of the Network Computing Platform Division at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek’s NA870 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit them at us.axiomtek.com or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
