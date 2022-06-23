Wheel Fun Rentals Introduces Swan Boat Rentals at Como Lake and Lake Nokomis
Minneapolis, MN, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the addition of their iconic Swan Pedal Boats to the watercraft fleets at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis and Como Lake in St. Paul. Visitors and locals will now have the opportunity to enjoy the water by swan boat. Swan Boats have launched and are now available to rent.
Swan boats are a classic, iconic piece of American history dating back to 1877 when they were first established in the Boston Commons, and then later spread to neighborhood lakes around the U.S by the early-to-mid 1900’s. Swan boats are one of few experiences that have changed so little over time, and now a whole new generation can experience the magic of these iconic boats. Sharing those memories with the young ones makes for an even more special voyage.
The new swan pedal boats come in two sizes. The large swan boats – available at Lake Nokomis – seat up to five guests, while the small swan boats – available at Como Lake – seat two adults and two children under 14 years old. All boats come equipped with a Bimini top for sunshade. Guests are also welcome to bring food and drinks aboard the swan boats (No alcohol or large coolers allowed). Plus, life jackets are included with every rental to ensure you’ll have a safe, smooth ride.
“We are thrilled with the addition of these fun swan pedal boats to our fleet of watercraft available,” said Rodney Knight, Wheel Fun Rentals’ owner and operator. “We have offered pedal boat rentals for years and decided it was time to upgrade to something a bit more unique – we’re so excited to offer residents and visitors a bit of nostalgia with our new swan boat fleets.”
Swan boat rentals at are $30 per hour, per boat and are available 7-days-a week through Labor Day. In addition to day-time rentals, Wheel Fun Rentals now offers LED-Illuminated Swan Boat Night Rides starting at sunset until 10pm, Friday through Sunday at both Como Lake and at Lake Nokomis. For full hours of operation and more information, visit wheelfunrentals.com/como or wheelfunrentals.com/nokomis.
Wheel Fun Rentals offers a full variety of outdoor recreational rentals at 7 Twin Cities locations including the flagship 4-wheel Surrey, specialty cycles, two-wheel bikes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, canoes, self-guided kayak tours, and more. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals in Minneapolis, visit wheelfunrentalsmn.com.
Wheel Fun Rentals Media Contact:
Rodney Knight
(320) 266-1164
wheelfunrentals@msn.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories.
For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals, please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770.
Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
