Singer Dorenda Wynnette to Release New Single
Los Angeles, CA, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dorenda Wynnette has been in the recording studio the past month working on her first single after a long hiatus from the music industry. The singer is also an author and was focused on books and other writing projects for the past decade or so. "I feel accomplished as a writer and author, so turning my attention to making music again," the singer explained.
She went on to say, "I love being an author and will continue releasing books, but my fans can expect to see a lot of music from me in the near future. My first song as I rejoin the industry is called 'I Am Free', and it is a song based on personal experiences I've had over the past few years. I hope the song can inspire other people."
When asked if she is working with a record label, the singer explained, "I have never been interested in a record deal, although I've had offers in the past. If the right deal is offered, I am open to discussing it. At the moment, I'm working as an independent artist with a handful of known names in the industry."
"I Am Free" is expected to be released on all music distribution platforms on Friday.
For media inquires contact: pr@officialdorenda.com
http://www.OfficialDorenda.com
She went on to say, "I love being an author and will continue releasing books, but my fans can expect to see a lot of music from me in the near future. My first song as I rejoin the industry is called 'I Am Free', and it is a song based on personal experiences I've had over the past few years. I hope the song can inspire other people."
When asked if she is working with a record label, the singer explained, "I have never been interested in a record deal, although I've had offers in the past. If the right deal is offered, I am open to discussing it. At the moment, I'm working as an independent artist with a handful of known names in the industry."
"I Am Free" is expected to be released on all music distribution platforms on Friday.
For media inquires contact: pr@officialdorenda.com
http://www.OfficialDorenda.com
Contact
Blazing NewsContact
Rebecca Wilkes
405-227-7905
Rebecca Wilkes
405-227-7905
Categories