Heart to Heart with Adoptees
Adoptees and their discovering their identity.
Philadelphia, PA, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) is hosting its annual “Heart-To-Heart with Adoptions From The Heart” with their most memorable guests yet; Adoptees. To continuously amplify adoptee voices and triad advocacy, AFTH invites you to join in on this conversation to hear stories from triad members who are most often misunderstood.
This heart to heart will be extra special, giving adoptees a safe place to talk about their triumphs and struggles during their adoption journeys. AFTH is coming with All-New topics, perspectives, and stories of how they’ve overcome challenges/disparities and self-discovery/identity. This live conversation is open to anyone with the slightest ties to the adoption community.
This Heart-To-Heart with Adoptee event will take place on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022, from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM. Heart-To-Heart with Adoptees is a free, event, but donations are welcome. As always, all donation proceeds will go directly to AFTH’s program and services to keep providing resources for all of their clients. There will also be raffles and a Grand Prize registration is required. For more details and to register, visit our website at AFTH.org, under Events, on the Events Calendar.
