Blue Shark Vodka Brings Home SIP Award Medals for Third Consecutive Year
Wrightsville Beach, NC, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Blue Shark Vodka’s third anniversary, the vodka is proud to bring home SIP Award medals to North Carolina for the third consecutive year, making it the preferred vodka of the Carolinas.
“Three years ago we sold our first bottles of vodka with a glass shark swimming inside the bottom and we thought we had something spectacular,” said founder Mark Bloomquist. “When we won our first SIP Award in 2020, our notion that we had an exceptional product was validated and we feel the same today, taking home medals for three years in a row.”
Blue Shark Vodka took home seven medals in total in 2022, including the prestigious Consumer’s Choice Award — won by earning medals consecutively. In total Blue Shark Vodka has earned 17 SIP medals since 2020.
“Winning this award once is an achievement, winning twice is an honor, and now we've won three years in a row,” Bloomquist said. “We're proud to bring these medals back to the Carolina coast and show the world what the Carolinas have to offer.”
Blue Shark Vodka’s smooth and unique flavor profile comes from its main ingredient — Non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn.
Blue Shark Vodka 2022 SIP Awards
● Double Gold Tasting Award
● Consumer’s Choice Award 2022
● Platinum Bottle Design, entire Blue Shark Vodka bottle series
● Innovation Award 2022, entire Blue Shark Vodka bottle series
● Platinum Package Design Award, original shark bottle
● Innovation Award 2022, original shark bottle
● Double Gold Package Design Award, Be Colorful limited edition bottle
Contact
Ashley Morris
919-399-5199
www.bluesharkvodka.com
